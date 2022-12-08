Drone project to estimate carbon stocks on Scottish farms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hi-tech drones are being deployed across Scotland as part of an innovative project to estimate the carbon stored on the country’s farms.

Environmental specialists at SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), are using drone-mounted LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors to estimate above-ground carbon storage in hedges and trees.

Combined with laboratory soil analysis, the project will deliver an estimate of farm carbon stocks as part of the drive towards the objective of net-zero. The sites comprising Scotland’s first Farm Carbon Storage Network represent five of the country’s main farming systems: upland beef and sheep, sheep, dairy, arable and crofting, which together account for nearly 90% of agricultural land use.

The project has received money from the Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF).

Carbon sequestration

It is hoped data from the project could support future projects where carbon sequestration from different management practices can be estimated, including rotational grazing, cover cropping, integration of livestock, hedge planting and minimum tillage.

Seamus Murphy, from SAC Consulting, said: “While we all understand that trees, hedges, and soils on farms make a positive contribution to climate change mitigation, this project will give us a greater understanding of the scale of this contribution.

“By improving estimates of carbon stored on-farm and improving our understanding of base carbon storage, it will help to support work to quantify the impacts of certain agricultural management practices.”