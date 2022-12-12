Richard Wright: EU will prioritise farm issues in next 10 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Richard Wright: EU will prioritise farm issues in next 10 years

By Richard Wright
December 12, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: December 12, 2022, 12:07 pm
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Dairy consumption should remain stable

The EU’s Outlook report for farming and food presents a picture of an industry under pressure and warns of a slowdown in production growth and, in some cases, a decline.

The industry has been hit by record rises in input costs and these have driven food-price inflation.

It says this was coupled with more extreme weather events as a result of climate change.

Speaking at the EU’s annual Outlook conference, farm commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said that, if the EU was to have a resilient food system, key issues in agriculture must be tackled.

These include the decline of family farms and a worsening age profile, despite attempts to tackle this though the Cap.

Describing the results as a “wake up call” for member states, he said the Cap gave them tools to support farming communities to deliver sustainable food.

He said Brussels had worked with member states to develop new Cap plans and that the focus now needs to be on full implementation.

Arable

The report covers the period from now to 2032 and looks at arable, dairy and meat. This year there is a new focus on food security.

On arable it says the crop area will decrease marginally by 2032, driven by a fall in barley and maize.

The EU will remain a net exporter of wheat and barley and a net importer of maize and rice.

Food consumption of cereals in the EU will increase by 3.9%, but as feed use declines, domestic use in Europe will be static.

On oilseed the report says production will rise by 9.3% by 2032.

This will be largely down to increased yields. It says imports of oilseeds and protein crops will fall as the EU produces more pulses and soya.

The report says the crop area will decrease marginally by 2032, driven by a fall in barley and maize.. Image: FLPA/Shutterstock
The report says the crop area will decrease marginally by 2032, driven by a fall in barley and maize.. Image: FLPA/Shutterstock

Livestock

The report says green farming practice will impact development in the dairy sector.

This favouring of extensive farming as part of the EU’s green drive will lead to a decline in dairy herds and a fall of EU milk production of 0.2% a year.

But the report claims this will not jeopardise the EU’s position as the largest global dairy trader.

Dairy consumption in Europe is deemed mature and should remain stable, although cheese is forecast to continue growing.

Skimmed milk powder production will slow in the face of global competition.

Whole milk powder could fall due to losses in export trade. On meat the report says sustainability will play an increasingly prominent role in markets.

 

It claims meat production will be more efficient and environmentally friendly, with organic and extensive systems growing.

Consumption in the EU is expected to decline, with beef hit hardest and pigmeat partly substituted by poultry. Poultry is the only sector where production and consumption is due to rise.

Food Security

This is the issue of the moment, with Brussels in the final stages of a report on factors driving food security.

That should emerge early in the new year. For now the Outlook report uses a selected set of indicators including self-sufficiency, trade, and household expenditure on food.

The report says the EU is and will remain self-sufficient in most products. It also generates surpluses, for export, particular wheat and dairy products.

Due to climate the EU will remain reliant on imports for goods such as tropical fruit, rice and soya.

The current record food inflation rates are not expected to hit the share of household expenditure on food.

Consumers are likely to adjust spending habits to more basic products. The report warns that the recent economic crises are driving social inequalities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Dairy consumption should remain stable
Texel ewe lamb record smashed at Plasucha flock dispersal
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Island farmers and crofters deeply impacted by Scottish ferry crisis
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Gone but not forgotten: North of Scotland farming community obituaries of 2022
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Struan Stevenson: Scotland's farmers deserve support, not condemnation
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Obituary: 100-year-old Strichen teacher and Aberdeen-Angus farmer Melita Lee
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Local farmers light up Huntly community with Christmas display
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Orkney Auction Mart hails successful year
Dairy consumption should remain stable
From our new farming editor: Looking ahead to 2023
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Three of the top four prizes at Christmas Stars sale in Carlisle for Robert…
Dairy consumption should remain stable
First LFASS payments set to arrive in farm bank accounts before Christmas

Most Read

1
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Dairy consumption should remain stable
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Dairy consumption should remain stable
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Dairy consumption should remain stable
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Dairy consumption should remain stable
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Dairy consumption should remain stable
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Dairy consumption should remain stable
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented