Two council workers rescued by fire service after getting stuck under Potarch Bridge on the River Dee

Two council workers have been rescued by the fire service after getting stuck under Potarch Bridge on the River Dee.

The rescue operation was carried out this afternoon between Aboyne and Banchory.

Emergency services were at the scene after the alarm was raised at 11.40am.

It is understood that two council workers were in the water.

Three appliances and two water rescue teams attended and the workers were rescued safely at 1.40pm.

Aberdeen coastguard was also made aware of the situation to assess if their helicopter could help, but it was not required.

During the incident, a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were in attendance at Potarch Bridge on the outskirts of Banchory.

“There was water rescue there, two people that are being rescued at the moment.

“We have three appliances and two water rescue teams.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they will release a further statement later today.

Aberdeenshire Council has been contacted for comment.

Dangerous River Dee

The incident comes just weeks after 19-year-old Dylan Atkinson was killed when his car landed in the river following a two-car crash.

The tragedy happened further upstream, on the outskirts of Aboyne, at about 8am on December 19.

Both vehicles landed in the water, where they remain secured until emergency services can safely recover them.

More as we get it.