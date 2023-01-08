Scottish success at J36 pedigree sheep sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish success at J36 pedigree sheep sales

By Katrina Macarthur
January 8, 2023, 5:00 pm
Stuart Wood sold the top priced Beltex at 1,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Stuart Wood sold the top priced Beltex at 1,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson

Scottish sheep breeders made their presence felt across the border on Saturday producing a number of lead prices at North West Auctions’ J36 centre.

Aberdeenshire breeder Stuart Wood from Broadwater, Skene, sold 18 sheep to average £1,015 and produced the top priced Beltex at 1,500gns.

Leading the way, was a Belgian imported aged ewe named Utopia Des Quartre Vents, scanned carrying twins to the 5,000gns Vicky’s Gladiator.

She sold to Colin Clemmit, Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

Mr Wood also sold Badgerface in-lamb females to 1,400gns and 1,200gns, while his partner Stasa Moyse, sold her Blue Texel champion gimmer named Saltire Blue Fancy Fire, for 3,500gns to the judge Victoria Bowring, Nottinghamshire.

Selkirk-based Texel breeders Gordon and David Gray, of the Ettrick and Tima flocks, received 4,800gns for a gimmer by Claybury Dunkirk, scanned with twins to Sadlerhead Frank the Tank.

The buyer was JS Lodge of the Heyworth Lodge flock, Doncaster.

Other leading prices from Scottish flocks, included an in-lamb Texel gimmer at 1,700gns from Keith, Allan and Roy Campbell’s Cowal flock at Drimsynie Estate, Lochgoilhead.

Meanwhile, Andrew Morton and family from Lochend, Stirling, stood champion amongst the Beltex with a Ryder Enrique daughter, carrying twins to Gyffin Dexter.

The gimmer was knocked down to the judge Tom Belfield of the Boothlow flock, Staffordshire.

