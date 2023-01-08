Scottish success at J36 pedigree sheep sales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish sheep breeders made their presence felt across the border on Saturday producing a number of lead prices at North West Auctions’ J36 centre.

Aberdeenshire breeder Stuart Wood from Broadwater, Skene, sold 18 sheep to average £1,015 and produced the top priced Beltex at 1,500gns.

Leading the way, was a Belgian imported aged ewe named Utopia Des Quartre Vents, scanned carrying twins to the 5,000gns Vicky’s Gladiator.

She sold to Colin Clemmit, Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

Mr Wood also sold Badgerface in-lamb females to 1,400gns and 1,200gns, while his partner Stasa Moyse, sold her Blue Texel champion gimmer named Saltire Blue Fancy Fire, for 3,500gns to the judge Victoria Bowring, Nottinghamshire.

Selkirk-based Texel breeders Gordon and David Gray, of the Ettrick and Tima flocks, received 4,800gns for a gimmer by Claybury Dunkirk, scanned with twins to Sadlerhead Frank the Tank.

The buyer was JS Lodge of the Heyworth Lodge flock, Doncaster.

Other leading prices from Scottish flocks, included an in-lamb Texel gimmer at 1,700gns from Keith, Allan and Roy Campbell’s Cowal flock at Drimsynie Estate, Lochgoilhead.

Meanwhile, Andrew Morton and family from Lochend, Stirling, stood champion amongst the Beltex with a Ryder Enrique daughter, carrying twins to Gyffin Dexter.

The gimmer was knocked down to the judge Tom Belfield of the Boothlow flock, Staffordshire.