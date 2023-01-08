Ross Tokely with stunning strike to help Nairn defeat Dee; Buckie shut out Wick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Tokely with stunning strike to help Nairn defeat Dee; Buckie shut out Wick

By Reporter
January 8, 2023
Ross Tokely scored in Nairn County's Highland League win against Banks o' Dee
Ross Tokely scored in Nairn County's Highland League win against Banks o' Dee

A screamer from Ross Tokely helped Nairn County to a 3-0 win over Banks o’ Dee at Station Park.

Wee County boss Steven Mackay admitted his side weren’t at their best, but was pleased to keep their impressive run of form going.

Nairn are unbeaten in eight Breedon Highland league fixtures, picking up 20 points from a possible 24.

Mackay said: “We didn’t deserve to be 3-0 up on the balance of play but when things go for you they go for you.

“We worked hard and pressed well, but I thought our distribution wasn’t great.

“Outwith the goals we didn’t create many chances – but we’re delighted to keep the run going and get another win.

“The biggest thing is our attitude. We’re committed to our shape and working hard.

“To go nine games undefeated (in all competitions) after the start we had is a massive plus and we want to keep it going.”

The hosts opened the scoring after 18 minutes when they broke from a Dee free-kick with Kenny McKenzie exchanging passes with Andrew Greig before finding the net.

Midway through the first period Tokely doubled the lead with a superb volley from the edge of the box which flew into the roof of the net.

Greig added the third before half-time, weaving in from the left and picking out the top corner from 20 yards.

Dee manager Jamie Watt said: “It’s very disappointing. The first goal rocked us and the second and third goals are worldies and when things are going against you that’s what happens.

“That’s 11 goals we’ve conceded in three games, it’s too easy for teams to score against us right now.

“I didn’t think there was much between the teams, but we’ve got to get the basics right and first and foremost.”

Wick Academy 0-1 Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart hailed his defence after they defeated Wick Academy 1-0 at Harmsworth Park.

The win keeps the Jags a point behind Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City.

Stewart has been critical of his backline in recent times, and said: “I thought we were excellent, defensively it’s as well as we’ve played all season.

“I’ve been giving the defence stick for the last six weeks or so for conceding easy goals. So the clean sheet was the most pleasing thing for me.

“Not just that, but the way they played. Joe McCabe, Hamish Munro, Ryan Fyffe, Mark McLauchlan and Lee Herbert in goal – they were all excellent.”

Wick striker Jamie Flett had an early opportunity, but headed straight at Herbert when he could have gone with a volley.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart praised his defence after their win at Wick

Ryan Fyffe netted the only goal on 25 minutes with a deflected header from an Andrew MacAskill corner.

In the second period, Josh Peters had a shot cleared off the line before hitting the post with the rebound.

At the other end, Herbert made a good save with his foot to turn away Mark Munro’s effort.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson said: “In our shape and off the ball I felt we were quite good, but when we get to the final third it breaks down.

“It’s been the story of our season really, we’re not creating enough chances.”

