Kepak offers ‘passport’ for future career

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leading food manufacturing company Kepak which operates a site near Aberdeen has become the UK’s first food business to offer free training places and guaranteed interviews to candidates who complete industry courses.

The company, which supplies prime cuts of meat across the UK and internationally from its Kepak McIntosh Donald premises at Portlethen, has teamed up with the National Skills Academy for Food & Drink (NSAFD).

As well as giving participants the opportunity to complete courses relating to the food and drink industry, Food Passports can benefit course participants by broadening their knowledge and skill set which will help to kickstart a career in the food and drink sector.

The courses include four modules with candidates having the opportunity to start and stop at their own leisure.

Cian Short, early careers manager for Kepak Group, said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining the food industry as there are many opportunities to start a career at Kepak.

“The Food Passport scheme is a great way of gaining industry knowledge alongside developing necessary skills.

“Being the first food business to pledge training places and through our partnership with the NSAFD to help support initiatives like the Food Passport scheme, this will hopefully encourage many to consider a career in the industry and showcase the long term prospects on offer.”

NSAFD chief executive, Louise Cairns, said: “Since it’s national launch last year, the Passport has gained considerable support from the industry as an innovative new recruitment route and it’s excellent to have businesses like Kepak on board and pledging preferential recognition including guaranteed interviews for holders.

Kepak Group is a family-owned food business, marketing fresh and value-added meat products.

It has a turnover of €1.5 billion, employs more than 4,500 people and operates 12 manufacturing facilities throughout Ireland and the UK, with sales offices in Europe and Asia.