Charles Macleod Butchers reopens refurbished shop

The team which produces the award-winning Stornoway black pudding will open the doors of its newly refurbished shop today.

Charles Macleod Butchers, which has traded from Ropework Park on Matheson Road, since 1947, has modernised its popular shop and made room for increased chiller space of its chilled and oven-ready foods.

Charles Macleod Butchers renovation

Shona Macleod, director at Charles Macleod Ltd, said:

“It’s very exciting to see the new shop come together, after three weeks of renovations and many months of careful planning,” she said.

“We have been extremely thankful for all the local support during the renovation. Many local businesses have gone out of their way to help us, particularly given the very tight timescale at a difficult time of year.”

A number of new recipes are being developed by the company to add to the variety on offer for customers.