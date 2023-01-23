‘We’ll ensure your voices are heard’ pledge NFUS candidates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

‘We’ll ensure your voices are heard’ pledge NFUS candidates

By Katrina Macarthur
January 23, 2023, 10:30 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 11:23 am
NFUS hustings in Aberdeenshire took place near Oldmeldrum.
NFUS hustings in Aberdeenshire took place near Oldmeldrum.

The three candidates in the running for NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) two vice-presidential roles pledged what they would do for the union’s membership and the industry at a hustings meeting in Aberdeenshire on Wednesday evening.

Current vice-presidents, Andrew Connon and Robin Tarquair, and NFUS legal and technical chair, Alasdair Macnab, are touring the union’s 10 regions ahead of the elections next month.

Mr Macnab, from Dingwall, said he had one ambition and that was to ensure that members were heard.

Alasdair Macnab is standing for the NFUS vice-president role.

“I want to kill one question stone dead that many of you often ask, what is the union doing about it?” he said. “I believe we should all know what it’s doing without having to ask.

“If elected, I would enhance lobbying with a new approach to make people understand better and ensure that policy teams can relate members’ views to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.

“Members need the opportunity to be heard. NFUS must be driven from the bottom up, not from the top down.”

No ‘fancy confusing language’

Mr Connon, who farms near Ellon, told the audience he believed in NFUS being a people business.

“I believe in plain talking, not fancy confusing language – we’ll leave that to the Government,” he said. “I’ve taken ownership of some major issues in my time as vice-president and I still have a lot to offer.

“We need to bare our teeth more and keeping thumping home the message on food security and supply. As a union, we can have all the flash strategies under the sun but these are worthless if we don’t get the basics right.”

Current NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon hopes to be re-elected for the two-year role again.

Mr Connon said he was already looking at green hydrogen and the possibility of producing fuel and ammonia, and that he would continue to lobby for better grid connections, market prices, more efficient planning and better access to renewables.

‘expected to feed a nation’

Fellow vice-president, Robin Traquair, from Midlothian, said if re-elected, lobbying at Westminster was first and foremost on his agenda to ensure direct funding to Holyrood.

“Food production must be at the centre of any new policy, but if we cannot make a profit, how are we expected to feed a nation while adding all the extra environmental commitments?” he said.

“We cannot be expected to continue and invest and modernise our businesses if we do not see an adequate return in front of us.”

Robin Traquair is one of NFU Scotland’s vice-presidents and is running for re-election.

Mr Traquair said the current hike in input costs were not just statistics but were threats to businesses, livelihoods and national food security.

He said it was NFUS’ job to remind politicians of this.

The candidates were faced with a number of grilling questions from the audience including tree planting and the qualities needed to be the union’s new chief executive.

Quality Meat Scotland a ‘monster’

Many farmers echoed Patrick Sleigh’s concerns over Quality Meat Scotland‘s (QMS) and described the assurance body as a ”monster.”

He asked how the union could influence change or a ”bit more” common sense.

“What can the union do to rein them (QMS) in?,” said Mr Sleigh, who farms near Oldmeldrum. “A lot of farmers are unhappy on what they are being asked to do for inspections but they’re frightened to put their heads above the parapet.

“There are livestock farmers being regulated out of business and this has got to change. It’s an ongoing concern that there is no youngsters wanting to come into farming but who the hell would want to with all this red tape?

“They are taking in legislation that is nothing to do with farm assurance schemes.”

Responding, Mr Macnab said that Food Integrity Assurance (which delivers Scotland’s farm assurance assessment services) had been roped in as the preferred company to do the assessments, ensuring that assessors are now working to the same standard.

He said that he hoped there would be a big change in the next six months and that the FIA would take the ”monster out of it”.

Mr Connon said he was fully aware of the aggravation QMS had been causing, especially in the north-east, and said that they were behaving well beyond the borders of where they needed to be.

He added that the union had a standards committee that were in discussions with QMS to get a fresh approach to the system and bring common sense back into the job.

And Mr Traquair praised Ule Morton, chair of FIA, and said that he would listen to the problems to help address them. He also praised QMS’ previous grading system used for assurance on pig farms, where farmers were graded one to five and were given an incentive to improve.

If graded at the top, farm assessments were only inspected every 18 months and the poorer graded ones were given help and encouragement.

‘These supermarkets run rings round us and have no agriculture knowledge’

Bruce Walker, who farms near Insch, asked how the union could ensure that supermarkets were taking on board the data farmers provide when it comes to sheep surveys.

“Sheep farmers filled out surveys and forms in December indicating how many sheep we had on farm, proving that we had plenty to supply supermarkets with,” said Mr Walker.

“Now Tesco is telling us there are no lambs left and the country is importing New Zealand frozen lamb. These supermarkets run rings round us and have no agriculture knowledge.”

cost of living meat
A supermarket butcher. Image: Shutterstock

While Mr Connon did agree with the retailers lack of honesty but said there was a very fickle market situation surrounding lamb, given the wobble in China.

He said the union had a job to do in ensuring better dialogue with retailers.

Mr Traquair said that quality assurance was vital as it gives Scottish farmers branded to compete with other markets and that opportunities must be taken to put produce elsewhere, rather than relying on the five big customers in this country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Farming

Hendry Lindsay, potato merchant, well known and respected in Scotland's agricultural community. Image supplied by Bannerman Media.
Hendry Lindsay, potato merchant with Moray business links, dies age 82
Pictured from left, Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS, Aimie Bisset, Ellis Mutch, Ken Sloan, CEO Harper Adams & Donald Young, IAAS president.
Aberdeenshire auctioneer celebrates top success alongside Highland peers at Harper Adams University
Charles Macleod Ltd directors Ria MacDonald and Shona Macleod in the new shop.
Charles Macleod Butchers reopens refurbished shop
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
RECORD BREAKER: This heifer from Jean Mackay sold for a new British Blue female record of 23,000gns. Picture by Wayne Hutchinson.
Scots breeder smashes record at Carlisle British Blue female sale
Prize winners from last weekend's Novice Udny Sheepdog Trial which raised more than £1,000 for RSABI.
Udny sheepdog trials raises more than £1,000 for RSABI
Peter Myles is a sheep farmer from Glenesk
Peter Myles appointed chairman of NSA Scottish region
Duncan Morrison farms with his wife Claire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Farmer reaping the benefits of low-maintenance system
Colin Flett takes on the NFUS chairman role in Orkney after being vice-president for two years.
Orkney NFUS chair will make sure voices are heard
Several brown hens
Bird flu death toll hits seven million

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Major search operation stood down after offshore worker falls overboard in North Sea
2
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
3
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
4
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair ‘discrimination’ at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
7
Rosehill Court incident
Man reportedly injured in ‘disturbance’ at Aberdeen tower block but police find no sign…
8
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
9
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
10
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…

More from Press and Journal

Samantha Gardner from Inverness has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Samantha Gardner, 26, missing from Inverness after last seen on Saturday
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend during the Guinness Six Nations launch.
Six Nations at 'the highest level ever' but Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can compete…
James Watt has been awarded £600,000 compensation after court ruled in his favour. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
BrewDog boss James Watt blasts rising costs, train strikes and booze marketing ban plan
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Sarah Rankin from Kinross, who was born in Inverness is appearing on MasterChef 2022 Picture shows; Sarah Rankin - MasterChef 2022. London. Supplied by Shine TV/BBC Date; Unknown
MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demonstrations in Inverness
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Captain Robert Barclay Allardice of Ury, Stonehaven The Celebrated Pedestrian of the early 19th century Picture shows; Captain Robert Barclay Allardice. n/a. Supplied by Shutterstock/Creative Commons Date; Unknown
Robert Barclay Allardice: Celebrated Pedestrian of Stonehaven walked 1,000 miles over 1,000 hours for…
The Ross County players during the shootout against Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: This was far from an 'excellent' display as woeful finishing…
England coach Steve Borthwick lauds 'best Scotland team in generations' ahead of Six Nations…
Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented