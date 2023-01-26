Survey shows 4% fall in beef cow numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Survey shows 4% fall in beef cow numbers

By Katrina Macarthur
January 26, 2023, 10:44 am
The survey respondents revealed that 26 beef enterprises planned to cease all together.
Results from NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) 2023 Intentions survey have revealed a 4% fall in beef cow numbers on units across Scotland as some farmers and crofters look to keep more breeding ewes.

The survey, supported by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), was set up to assess the scale of change that unprecedented input costs and flat-lining output prices are having on business plans across all sectors.

It stated that 40% of the beef farmers or crofters who responded were aiming to maintain herd sizes but 26 businesses are planning to cease all together due to rising input costs, poor profitability and the lack of certainty on future support.

The results unveiled that 67% of beef enterprises are running a tighter culling policy to improve resilience and 49% are selling direct to finishers, with many saying they plan to change management style policies and finish more cattle.

From the sheep results, 50% of respondents said they hope to maintain their current flock size and most said they were already running a tight culling policy.

Roughly 30% said they were looking to increase sheep numbers in response to reduced cows numbers and 10% plan to cease their sheep enterprise.

Responses also highlighted that more producers want to sell more directly to abattoirs but said there is a lack of facilities to do so.

Many said that they were reducing fertiliser usage, increasing the amount of home-grown feed and altering nutrient management to improve soil fertility and accommodate increased numbers of outwintered stock.

NFUS livestock committee chairman Hugh Fraser, said: “For far too long we have anecdotally discussed the decline in beef cow numbers in Scotland. These results highlight the scale and depleting confidence levels of beef producing members.

“All livestock businesses are unique in that we are making business decisions which we will not see the returns from for two to three years. That is why it is imperative that the industry is given support and clarity from the Scottish Government on the future so that we can confidently invest in our farms.”

A regional breakdown stated that the average herd size this year in Highland is 101 compared to 105 last year, while the north-east is 118 against 127.

The average flock size in Highland is 489 compared to 480 and the north-east is 428 against 412 last year.

