Survey shows 4% fall in beef cow numbers

Results from NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) 2023 Intentions survey have revealed a 4% fall in beef cow numbers on units across Scotland as some farmers and crofters look to keep more breeding ewes.

The survey, supported by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), was set up to assess the scale of change that unprecedented input costs and flat-lining output prices are having on business plans across all sectors.

It stated that 40% of the beef farmers or crofters who responded were aiming to maintain herd sizes but 26 businesses are planning to cease all together due to rising input costs, poor profitability and the lack of certainty on future support.

The results unveiled that 67% of beef enterprises are running a tighter culling policy to improve resilience and 49% are selling direct to finishers, with many saying they plan to change management style policies and finish more cattle.

From the sheep results, 50% of respondents said they hope to maintain their current flock size and most said they were already running a tight culling policy.

Roughly 30% said they were looking to increase sheep numbers in response to reduced cows numbers and 10% plan to cease their sheep enterprise.

Responses also highlighted that more producers want to sell more directly to abattoirs but said there is a lack of facilities to do so.

Many said that they were reducing fertiliser usage, increasing the amount of home-grown feed and altering nutrient management to improve soil fertility and accommodate increased numbers of outwintered stock.

NFUS livestock committee chairman Hugh Fraser, said: “For far too long we have anecdotally discussed the decline in beef cow numbers in Scotland. These results highlight the scale and depleting confidence levels of beef producing members.

“All livestock businesses are unique in that we are making business decisions which we will not see the returns from for two to three years. That is why it is imperative that the industry is given support and clarity from the Scottish Government on the future so that we can confidently invest in our farms.”

A regional breakdown stated that the average herd size this year in Highland is 101 compared to 105 last year, while the north-east is 118 against 127.

The average flock size in Highland is 489 compared to 480 and the north-east is 428 against 412 last year.