Sheep bring benefits to Angus arable farm

The introduction of sheep to an arable rotation on the Black family’s farm near Forfar has maintained profitability and improved soil health.

Hugh and James Black and family, who farm at Backboath, have taken part in the Soil Regenerative Agriculture Group, working alongside Farming For a Better Climate to establish how best to support, enhance and protect their farm soils.

The arable business extends to just under 400 hectares, producing mainly potatoes, winter wheat, winter barley and oilseed rape.

There is no spring cropping on the farm, other than potatoes and some spring beans, and they operate a seven-year rotation, with three breaks, recently adding beans into the mix.

Three years ago, Mr Black started working with a grazier to introduce sheep into his rotations and has been reaping a multitude of benefits from the process.

“The sheep give us a new income, we save on chemical usage and there is no need for a T0 spray, as the sheep eat everything,” said Mr Black. “

We will take anything from between 250 to 850 sheep annually and we move them on, between fields, when they graze everything down to the bone. We thought there might be an issue with poaching, but we have been very lucky that no crops have ever been lost.

“Since having the sheep, we are able to drive over all the fields without leaving a mark. They compact the ground on a surface level which makes it brilliant for springtime nitrogen applications and this follows though in to harvest too.”

SAC consultant Zach Reilly, who leads on the work with the Soil Regenerative Agriculture Group, said: “Introducing sheep has proved a win-win. Hugh has been able to cut back on chemical fertilisers, improve his soil structure and it has allowed him to sow earlier to take advantage of establishing his crops in better weather, letting the sheep graze crops down before getting them back to a clean healthy status for the spring.

“Alongside the sheep, he has seen huge benefits from direct drilling and introducing beans to his rotation as a break crop for wheat.”

Farmers and growers are invited to attend an event at Backboath Farm on Thursday, February 9 to hear an overview of the group’s progress, trials and experiences.

Discussions on the day will cover a range of topics including crop establishment, agronomy choices and integrating livestock.