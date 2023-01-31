Sheep bring benefits to Angus arable farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sheep bring benefits to Angus arable farm

By Katrina Macarthur
January 31, 2023, 11:54 am
James Black farms an arable enterprise at Backboath, near Forfar.
James Black farms an arable enterprise at Backboath, near Forfar.

The introduction of sheep to an arable rotation on the Black family’s farm near Forfar has maintained profitability and improved soil health.

Hugh and James Black and family, who farm at Backboath, have taken part in the Soil Regenerative Agriculture Group, working alongside Farming For a Better Climate to establish how best to support, enhance and protect their farm soils.

The arable business extends to just under 400 hectares, producing mainly potatoes, winter wheat, winter barley and oilseed rape.

There is no spring cropping on the farm, other than potatoes and some spring beans, and they operate a seven-year rotation, with three breaks, recently adding beans into the mix.

Three years ago, Mr Black started working with a grazier to introduce sheep into his rotations and has been reaping a multitude of benefits from the process.

“The sheep give us a new income, we save on chemical usage and there is no need for a T0 spray, as the sheep eat everything,” said Mr Black. “

We will take anything from between 250 to 850 sheep annually and we move them on, between fields, when they graze everything down to the bone. We thought there might be an issue with poaching, but we have been very lucky that no crops have ever been lost.

“Since having the sheep, we are able to drive over all the fields without leaving a mark. They compact the ground on a surface level which makes it brilliant for springtime nitrogen applications and this follows though in to harvest too.”

SAC consultant Zach Reilly, who leads on the work with the Soil Regenerative Agriculture Group, said: “Introducing sheep has proved a win-win. Hugh has been able to cut back on chemical fertilisers, improve his soil structure and it has allowed him to sow earlier to take advantage of establishing his crops in better weather, letting the sheep graze crops down before getting them back to a clean healthy status for the spring.

“Alongside the sheep, he has seen huge benefits from direct drilling and introducing beans to his rotation as a break crop for wheat.”

Farmers and growers are invited to attend an event at Backboath Farm on Thursday, February 9 to hear an overview of the group’s progress, trials and experiences.

Discussions on the day will cover a range of topics including crop establishment, agronomy choices and integrating livestock. 

