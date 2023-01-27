Centre records smashed at Dingwall Mart for cast cow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new centre record for a cast cow was set at Dingwall and Highland Marts’ Dingwall centre this week when a cast cow from the Fraser family at Tore Mains sold for £2,360.

The sale, which included 216 head of OTM prime and feeding cattle, attracted the largest number of cast cows sold through the mart.

Despite a number of lean cows being present, the sale averaged 194p per kg across the board.

Sale leader was a pure Charolais cow weighing 975kg from the Frasers, followed by another from the same home at £2,340.

A Charolais cross cow from Balnacuile, Spinningdale, topped at 243.6p per kg.

Leading prices

Per head

Tore Mains, (Char), £2,340,

The Cloy, (SimX), £2,240,

Dunain Mains, (SimX), £2,160,

Mid Fearn, Ardgay, (AA-X), £2,140,

Hilton Farm, (SHO), £1,940,

Strathglass Farms, Beauly, (A-A), £1,940,

Lochdhu, (SimX), £1,940,

Strone Farm, (LimX), £1,940,

Balnacuile, (CharX), £1,900,

Culmaily, (Lui), £1,700.

Per kg

The Cloy, (SimX), 243.5p, 230.4p, 227.5p,

Tore Mains, (CharX), 242.1p,

Paremoremo, Bower, (A-AX), 239.3p,

1 Clune Cottages, Dores, (LimX), 235.0p.

Hilton Farm, (SHO), 232.3p,

Easter Urray Farm, Muir of Ord, (SimX), 231.4p,

Culmaily Farm, Golspie, (Lui), 227.3p,

Charleston Farm, Barrock, (A-AX), 226.7p,

Culmaily, (Lui), 227p.

OTM bulls

Strathglass farms, (A-A), £1,940, 161p,

Dunain Mains,(Lim), £1,700, 189p,

Rothiemurcus, (Sim), £1,440, 144p,

Uiginish, (Char), £1,420, 150p.