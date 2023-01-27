Centre records smashed at Dingwall Mart for cast cow

A new centre record for a cast cow was set at Dingwall and Highland Marts’ Dingwall centre this week when a cast cow from the Fraser family at Tore Mains sold for £2,360.
The sale, which included 216 head of OTM prime and feeding cattle, attracted the largest number of cast cows sold through the mart.
Despite a number of lean cows being present, the sale averaged 194p per kg across the board.
Sale leader was a pure Charolais cow weighing 975kg from the Frasers, followed by another from the same home at £2,340.
A Charolais cross cow from Balnacuile, Spinningdale, topped at 243.6p per kg.
Leading prices
Per head
- Tore Mains, (Char), £2,340,
- The Cloy, (SimX), £2,240,
- Dunain Mains, (SimX), £2,160,
- Mid Fearn, Ardgay, (AA-X), £2,140,
- Hilton Farm, (SHO), £1,940,
- Strathglass Farms, Beauly, (A-A), £1,940,
- Lochdhu, (SimX), £1,940,
- Strone Farm, (LimX), £1,940,
- Balnacuile, (CharX), £1,900,
- Culmaily, (Lui), £1,700.
Per kg
- The Cloy, (SimX), 243.5p, 230.4p, 227.5p,
- Tore Mains, (CharX), 242.1p,
- Paremoremo, Bower, (A-AX), 239.3p,
- 1 Clune Cottages, Dores, (LimX), 235.0p.
- Hilton Farm, (SHO), 232.3p,
- Easter Urray Farm, Muir of Ord, (SimX), 231.4p,
- Culmaily Farm, Golspie, (Lui), 227.3p,
- Charleston Farm, Barrock, (A-AX), 226.7p,
- Culmaily, (Lui), 227p.
OTM bulls
- Strathglass farms, (A-A), £1,940, 161p,
- Dunain Mains,(Lim), £1,700, 189p,
- Rothiemurcus, (Sim), £1,440, 144p,
- Uiginish, (Char), £1,420, 150p.