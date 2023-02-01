Cat network expands its reach with north dealer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morayshire agricultural plant specialist Mark Garrick Ltd has signed a partnership with Finning UK and Ireland to sell Cat compact equipment to customers across the north of Scotland.

The family-run business is one of four Scottish firms to sign up as Authorised Sales and Service Centres (ASSC) in a move to make it easier for customers across the country to buy Cat machines.

Alongside RC Dalgliesh in Lockerbie and LCF Engineering near Glasgow, Mark Garrick Ltd will join pre-existing compact dealer in Scotland, DM Forklifts based at Stonehaven.

These four new additions join existing partners already established across the UK including Norris Plant Hire, Cooks Midlands, Bennie Plant and South Wales Fork Trucks.

Selling throughout the north

Mark Hogg, director of construction industries at Finning UK & Ireland, said: “We are delighted to welcome four established companies to the ASSC network, widening our reach to cover the whole of Scotland.

“The continued expansion of the regional network is indicative of the increase in demand for smaller Cat machines across the construction, landscaping and agricultural sectors.

“The addition of Mark Garrick, DM Forklifts, RC Dalgliesh and LCF Engineering is significant, because it adds Scotland as another key area of coverage in which customers looking to purchase one or more Cat compact machines can benefit from.”

Mark Garrick Ltd was established in 2000 and operates from its seven acre site outside Elgin, providing agricultural plant services from Aberdeenshire in the east to Durness in the north.

The team service and maintain up to 160 machines annually, providing a range of services on and off-site.

DM Forklifts was also established in 2000 and will cover both Aberdeen and Dundee, with existing customers across central and eastern Scotland.

The company has previous experience in selling and servicing Cat machines, with a range of Cat equipment forming part of its fleet for more than 10 years.

Mr Hogg added: “There is a lot of collaboration between the regional dealers, who each have extensive experience in their respective areas, both geographically and the type of industries they work in.

“All of our new partners work in collaboration with both Finning and each other, to support and deliver an industry leading level of customer service.”