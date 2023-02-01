Up Helly Aa: Revellers keep the celebrations going all night long

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Up Helly Aa: Revellers keep the celebrations going all night long

By Ellie Milne
February 1, 2023, 10:48 am Updated: February 1, 2023, 1:15 pm
A few stray Vikings heading home after a night of Up Helly Aa celebrations were spotted on the streets of Lerwick this morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
A few stray Vikings heading home after a night of Up Helly Aa celebrations were spotted on the streets of Lerwick this morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The streets of Lerwick were still dotted with Vikings and other revellers this morning as the Up Helly Aa celebrations continued.

Many people were not ready to let the festival end after a long three-year wait for its return.

Thousands of people came out for all of yesterday’s events and to celebrate a day that is deemed more significant than Christmas and New Year for the island.

A total of 47 squads, including the Jarl Squad led by Neil Moncrieff, made their way around 11 halls in the town throughout the night keeping everyone in Lerwick entertained with their musical acts.

Buses with “Up Helly Aa 2023” and “Have a good night!” displayed on the front were still doing the rounds as the sun came up this morning.

Outside the Lerwick Royal British Legion a group in fancy dress, from Britney Spears to police officers, were starting to wrap up the party.

Two revellers in fancy dress outside the Lerwick Royal British Legion. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

‘Back to full spirits’

Two of the squad members heading home were David Wilson and Michael Owen, who started their night at Gilberston Park Games Hall and ended it at Bells Brae School.

They are self-described “seasoned veterans” of Up Helly Aa and have racked up decades of festivals between them.

“It was unreal,” Mr Owen said. “The highlight was the people in the halls. Everybody was back to full spirits of what Up Helly Aa was before Covid.

“The halls were still just as busy and everybody was just as happy to see us, if not happier.

“There’s a lot of younger folk out too, some who may have missed out on it before Covid if they’d just turned 18. They disappeared as boys and came back as men.”

Mr Wilson added: “The committee know what they’re doing, they’re good with it and tell you exactly what you should and shouldn’t do, so the whole thing does police itself.

One of the Jarl Squad members heading home after 24 hours of Up Helly Aa celebrations. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Multi-generational squads

While some had decided it was time to finally call it a night, others were preparing to keep the party going at their squad’s huts.

Robin Black joined his squad back in 1980, following the footsteps of is father, and now two of his sons are members.

He said the return of Up Helly Aa is all about the different generations coming together to celebrate.

“We’re still a fine oiled machine,” he said. “Some of us have been in the squad for 40 years, some 20 plus years, and two of my kids are in it now.

“This is what it’s about, and the measure of friendship is not about how big it is, it’s multi-generational. That’s what we have here.

“I was away abroad for 20 years, came back and slipped right back into it. It’s the same old and there’s nothing wrong with that familiarity.”

Squad 40, including Robin Black (three along), arrive back at their hut from a night of performing. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

‘An amazing spectacle’

Last night, more than 850 torches were thrown into a Viking longship replica – burning it to cinders in the space of just half an hour.

People of all ages were captivated by the sight.

Jo and Craig Appleby travelled up from their home in York to witness the festival for the first time.

“It’s an amazing spectacle,” she said. “It was definitely worth coming all this way up to see.”

Lerwick is likely to grow quieter as the day goes on with most of the shops and businesses in the town keeping their doors shut as the public recover from last night.

Most will return to work tomorrow before planning gets under way to bring Up Helly Aa back in 2024.

Gallery: Our best images from the fiery climax to Up Helly Aa in Shetland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Brian Shaw, director of Ness District Salmon Fishery Board makes the first cast. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Inverness anglers gather to toast start of the salmon fishing season on River Ness
To go with story by Garrett Stell. The Larder is offering free food and cooking classes to UHI Inverness students. Picture shows; Kelly Mackenzie stocking up The Larder. Inverness. Supplied by UHI Inverness Date; Unknown
UHI Inverness gives students a hand with free meals and cooking lessons
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'We just want our money back,' say caravan owners facing eviction
Inverness Castle in Inverness
Plans for city centre loos to make way for 'green energy centre' to power…
Northern Meeting Park, Inverness.
Plans in for new Northern Meeting Park grandstand and pavilion
Dunnet Bay Distillers' Martin and Claire Murray.
From Caithness to Argentina: Dunnet Bay Distillers broadens horizons with worldwide exports
Two-year-old Iain Mackay died after a crash near Lybster in 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Heartbroken family thank SCAA for giving them a 'chance to say goodbye' to toddler…
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
Glen Wyvis
'This is just the start': Glen Wyvis distillery uses renewable energy to keep costs…
Orkney council menopause
New menopause policy receives backing from Orkney council committee

Most Read

1
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Is Ross McCrorie going to be the next Aberdeen captain? Image: SNS
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Three teenagers gained access to the primary school during morning break.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke and hiding their bodies at 21 Troon Avenue.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make 'big calls' after sanctioning loan move…
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13750592z)
Aberdeen's losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to…
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers
The line between Aberdeen and Dundee has been closed. Image: PA
Gas leak closes train line between Aberdeen and Dundee
Workers gathered at St Nicholas Square to protect their right to strike. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'A victory for one is a victory for all': Workers gather in Aberdeen to…
To go with story by David Mackay. Rex Hamilton-Goddard haircut for Little Princess Trust Picture shows; Rex Hamilton-Goddard. Crathie. Supplied by Supplied by family Date; 01/02/2023
Kind Crathie lad, 4, donates 13-inch 'gorgeous locks' to Little Princess Trust after first-ever…
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident - but…
Can coffee lover Andy Morton squeeze in a few extra cups before hitting his daily limit? That depends where he gets his coffee from. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Does size matter? Aberdeenshire coffee expert says you might be drinking more caffeine than…
Left to right, Sweden's Sarah Lahti, Eritrea's Rahel Daniel and Great Britain's Megan Keith celebrate on the podium of the women's long race at the CrossCup cross country running athletics event in Roeselare, Belgium, last month. Image: Shutterstock
Athletics: Inverness Harriers' Megan Keith makes senior Great Britain squad grade for World Cross…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented