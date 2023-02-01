Up Helly Aa: Revellers keep the celebrations going all night long

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The streets of Lerwick were still dotted with Vikings and other revellers this morning as the Up Helly Aa celebrations continued.

Many people were not ready to let the festival end after a long three-year wait for its return.

Thousands of people came out for all of yesterday’s events and to celebrate a day that is deemed more significant than Christmas and New Year for the island.

A total of 47 squads, including the Jarl Squad led by Neil Moncrieff, made their way around 11 halls in the town throughout the night keeping everyone in Lerwick entertained with their musical acts.

Buses with “Up Helly Aa 2023” and “Have a good night!” displayed on the front were still doing the rounds as the sun came up this morning.

Outside the Lerwick Royal British Legion a group in fancy dress, from Britney Spears to police officers, were starting to wrap up the party.

‘Back to full spirits’

Two of the squad members heading home were David Wilson and Michael Owen, who started their night at Gilberston Park Games Hall and ended it at Bells Brae School.

They are self-described “seasoned veterans” of Up Helly Aa and have racked up decades of festivals between them.

“It was unreal,” Mr Owen said. “The highlight was the people in the halls. Everybody was back to full spirits of what Up Helly Aa was before Covid.

“The halls were still just as busy and everybody was just as happy to see us, if not happier.

“There’s a lot of younger folk out too, some who may have missed out on it before Covid if they’d just turned 18. They disappeared as boys and came back as men.”

Mr Wilson added: “The committee know what they’re doing, they’re good with it and tell you exactly what you should and shouldn’t do, so the whole thing does police itself.

Multi-generational squads

While some had decided it was time to finally call it a night, others were preparing to keep the party going at their squad’s huts.

Robin Black joined his squad back in 1980, following the footsteps of is father, and now two of his sons are members.

He said the return of Up Helly Aa is all about the different generations coming together to celebrate.

“We’re still a fine oiled machine,” he said. “Some of us have been in the squad for 40 years, some 20 plus years, and two of my kids are in it now.

“This is what it’s about, and the measure of friendship is not about how big it is, it’s multi-generational. That’s what we have here.

“I was away abroad for 20 years, came back and slipped right back into it. It’s the same old and there’s nothing wrong with that familiarity.”

‘An amazing spectacle’

Last night, more than 850 torches were thrown into a Viking longship replica – burning it to cinders in the space of just half an hour.

People of all ages were captivated by the sight.

Jo and Craig Appleby travelled up from their home in York to witness the festival for the first time.

“It’s an amazing spectacle,” she said. “It was definitely worth coming all this way up to see.”

Lerwick is likely to grow quieter as the day goes on with most of the shops and businesses in the town keeping their doors shut as the public recover from last night.

Most will return to work tomorrow before planning gets under way to bring Up Helly Aa back in 2024.