John Deere pulls out of SIMA show

John Deere has informed its dealers and customers that it will not be attending the next SIMA show due to take place in Paris next November.

The company has said one of the main reasons for its decision is to allow for greater focus on country specific dealer and customer events throughout 2024.

“COVID-19 has changed the event landscape and the way customers want to interact with us is also evolving,” said Andreas Jess, John Deere marketing director for region 2.

“Ag and Turf trade shows are a long-established way of engaging with farmers and contractors, but we are also exploring alternative communication channels that combine both digital and face-to-face activities. These will allow us to better demonstrate our innovative technologies and production system-based solutions and, at the same time, reach a wider audience.

Mr Jess added: “Customers are increasingly interested in how precision ag can support their operations across the entire agricultural production cycle and this requires a different approach to share ideas and demonstrate solutions.”

‘Covid-19 has changed the event landscape’

The increased focus on country customer events will also support John Deere’s transition to a more streamlined business that puts the customer at the centre.

Tilmann Köller, who is responsible for John Deere public relations and shows & events for region 2, said that the company was currently planning its European dealer and customer events for 2024 which require synchronisation with its markets in North America.

The first announcements will be made in March 2024 and he said they were excited about the news they plan to share

John Deere still sees an important role for trade shows in the future but would welcome international trade fair organisations to review their current timetables to allow greater flexibility for other promotional activities.