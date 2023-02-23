Pedigree females at Stirling sell to producers in the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pedigree females at Stirling sell to producers in the north

By Katrina Macarthur
February 23, 2023, 1:43 pm Updated: February 23, 2023, 3:06 pm
The champion and reserve Charolais females from Maerdy and Allanfauld.
The champion and reserve Charolais females from Maerdy and Allanfauld.

The majority of lead priced pedigree females at Stirling Bull Sales on Monday sold to new homes in the north.

Across all breeds, a top price of 5,650gns was paid for a Charolais heifer from Esmor Evans’ Maerdy herd in Wales.

This was Maerdy Rind, a June, 2020-born heifer backed by home-bred genetics and AI’d to Maerdy Major.

She sold to the Fraser family, Tore Mains, on the Black Isle.

Mr Evans’ female champion, Maerdy Rose, made 3,600gns to TA Jones and Son, Wales.

In the Simmentals, the Coghills from Ackergill Mains, Wick, paid 4,000gns for March, 2021-born Broombrae Rosina M9, from Gordon Clark, Broombrae, Cupar.

She is by Lisglass Goldstar, and in-calf to Ardunsaghan Magic One.

Top Simmental female price 4,200gns

Another Caithness farmer, this time A Matheson and Son, Parkview, Auckengill, Wick, paid the top price of 3,800gns in the Ravensworth Charolais dispersal on behalf of WS Oates, Co Durham.

This was Ravensworth Lucy, a seven-year-old cow by Thrunton Florida.

She sold with Ravensworth Transporter, her October-born bull calf at foot by Goldies Orchard, out of a home-bred Thrunton Florida dam.

Top price amongst the Simmental females was 4,200gns for Kinclaven Malteser, from AG Borthwick, Stanley, Perth.

Born in April 2021, she is by Ranfurly Jackall, out of Strathisla Bubble’s Geraldine, and sold to Bonnybridge, with George Burns, Tippetcraig.

Archie and John MacGregor, from Allanfauld, Kilsyth, sold March, 2021-born heifer Allanfauld Swallow, by Maerdy Norseman, for 3,000gns to TA Jones and Son.

She stood reserve champion in the pre-sale show.

