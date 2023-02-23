Pedigree females at Stirling sell to producers in the north

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The majority of lead priced pedigree females at Stirling Bull Sales on Monday sold to new homes in the north.

Across all breeds, a top price of 5,650gns was paid for a Charolais heifer from Esmor Evans’ Maerdy herd in Wales.

This was Maerdy Rind, a June, 2020-born heifer backed by home-bred genetics and AI’d to Maerdy Major.

She sold to the Fraser family, Tore Mains, on the Black Isle.

Mr Evans’ female champion, Maerdy Rose, made 3,600gns to TA Jones and Son, Wales.

In the Simmentals, the Coghills from Ackergill Mains, Wick, paid 4,000gns for March, 2021-born Broombrae Rosina M9, from Gordon Clark, Broombrae, Cupar.

She is by Lisglass Goldstar, and in-calf to Ardunsaghan Magic One.

Top Simmental female price 4,200gns

Another Caithness farmer, this time A Matheson and Son, Parkview, Auckengill, Wick, paid the top price of 3,800gns in the Ravensworth Charolais dispersal on behalf of WS Oates, Co Durham.

This was Ravensworth Lucy, a seven-year-old cow by Thrunton Florida.

She sold with Ravensworth Transporter, her October-born bull calf at foot by Goldies Orchard, out of a home-bred Thrunton Florida dam.

Top price amongst the Simmental females was 4,200gns for Kinclaven Malteser, from AG Borthwick, Stanley, Perth.

Born in April 2021, she is by Ranfurly Jackall, out of Strathisla Bubble’s Geraldine, and sold to Bonnybridge, with George Burns, Tippetcraig.

Archie and John MacGregor, from Allanfauld, Kilsyth, sold March, 2021-born heifer Allanfauld Swallow, by Maerdy Norseman, for 3,000gns to TA Jones and Son.

She stood reserve champion in the pre-sale show.