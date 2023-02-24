Ravenhill recognised as UK’s best New Holland tractor dealer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A leading machinery firm in the north and north-east has been named the best New Holland tractor dealer in the UK and Ireland.

Ravenhill Ltd, which operates five depots at Dingwall, Elgin, Turriff, Maud and Dyce, is also the recipient of New Holland’s medium-sized dealer of the year award for a second year in succession.

The awards are measured by New Holland upon achievement of targets across parts, sales and service, as well as dealer standards which Ravenhill continues to maintain at a premium level.

Stewart Davidson, managing director at Ravenhill, said he was extremely proud of the awards and said it was testament to the hard work of its 93 employees.

“These awards highlight the commitment from our staff members across the whole company and prove that we have outperformed our market share targets,” said Mr Davidson, who joined the firm 25 years ago.

Pride over New Holland award

“It’s a real honour to win the same award two years on the trot, especially when we are up against so many other New Holland dealers. We must thank our loyal customers because we can’t obtain these awards without them.”

Mr Davidson said that machinery sales for Ravenhill continued to be buoyant throughout 2022 despite the high rise in input costs across the agricultural sector.

He said that Ravenhill had a market share of 26.7% for New Holland tractors across the company’s trading area which stretches from Caithness to the south of Aberdeen.

The company was founded in 1985 and has obtained the New Holland franchise ever since.

It has many other leading franchises including Kuhn, Vaderstad, Dalbo, Marshall Trailers and Master Driers.

David Rapkins, New Holland business director for UK and Ireland, said: “These awards are created to motivate and encourage all our dealers to drive business growth.

“We acknowledge and thank the whole team in each dealership which includes service, parts, marketing, administration support and all the sales teams.

“Last year, was a very successful year for New Holland and our dealers which shows the excellent teamwork across our whole dealer network”.