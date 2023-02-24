Aberdeen City Council blocks off ad-hoc P&J Live car park due to ‘extensive unauthorised parking’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An ad-hoc carpark near the Hilton Hotel at P&J Live has been blocked off by Aberdeen City Council due to “unauthorised parking”.

A piece of land near the hotel on the site has, until now, often been used as an “informal” car park.

The Teca temporary surface car park was used by Hilton customers, gym members and gig and go buses for events.

It was also the only space at the venue that did not use automatic number plate recognition (ANPR).

However, it has since been closed off by Aberdeen City Council, who say they are “reconsidering” the management of the site.

Car park closed after Lewis Capaldi gig

Just after January 23, the date of Lewis Capaldi’s gig, the car park was closed off by the council.

They said this was due to a spike in “unauthorised parking” at recent events at the P&J Live and the purpose of the land is being “reconsidered”.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The land adjacent to the Hilton Site at Teca has always been earmarked as a future development site.

“Hilton’s guest and leisure club members have designated car parking within the underground space.

“To manage traffic flows on site the temporary car park space has been informally used for ‘gig and go’ buses.

“Due to more extensive unauthorised parking on the site leading up to recent events at P&J Live the management of the area has had to be reconsidered to allow it be best utilised for all site operators.”

When contacted to comment on the action taken, Hilton Hotel simply said customers could still access parking bays in the Sub-T car park.

A spokeswoman said: “During the council’s work on the P&J Live surface car park, guests visiting the Hilton Aberdeen Teca hotel and leisure club still have full access to designated parking bays within the on-site Sub-T car park, which offers 120 spaces.”