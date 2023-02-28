Ayrshire breeder tops Blackface females at 10,000gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ayrshire breeder tops Blackface females at 10,000gns

By Lynsey Clark
February 28, 2023, 12:26 pm Updated: February 28, 2023, 12:56 pm
Sale leader at 10,000gns from was this one-crop ewe from Eoin Blackwood. Image: MacGregor Photography
Sale leader at 10,000gns from was this one-crop ewe from Eoin Blackwood. Image: MacGregor Photography

Trade peaked at 10,000gns at the Blackface Sheep Breeders’ Association’s annual show and sale of in-lamb females at Lanark.

A strong demand saw 87% of the entries find buyers, with the sale’s export eligibility allowing several to head across the water to Northern Ireland purchasers.

The 17 ewes averaged £2,646.62 and the 39 gimmers levelled at £1,478.08, with an overall average of £1,832.81 for the 56 head.

Sale topper at 10,000gns, came from Eoin Blackwood’s Muirkirk-based Dalblair flock.

A one-crop ewe, sired by a home-bred ram named The Bodyguard, out of a ewe by £52,000 Crossflatt, this one sold carrying twins to the £85,000 Dalblair ram which was sold last October with a share retained.

She sold to Hugh and Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Muirkirk.

From the same pen, another one-crop ewe by The Bodyguard and due twins to £85,000 Dalblair, sold at 6,500gns to Brian and Christopher Curran’s Glackmore flock in Culmore, Co Derry.

Strabane-based John and Patrick Harkin, received a top of 8,800gns for a two-crop ewe from their Loughash flock.

The second top price was 8,800gns for this two-crop ewe from John and Patrick Harkin. Image: MacGregor Photography

Sired by £30,000 Loughash, this one is out of a ewe by £24,000 Elmscleugh and sold due twins to £20,000 Auldhouseburn, to joint buyers David Morrison, Dalwyne, Barr, Girvan and Veronica Fullerton, Draperstown.

Hugh and Alan Blackwood’s Auldhouseburn gimmers, from Muirkirk, were amongst the top sellers, with a daughter of £30,000 McCurdy, carrying a single to £160,000 Dyke, making 4,500gns to J McCurdy, Broughshane, Ballymena.

At 4,000gns, another by the same sire and carrying twins to £38,000 Merkland, sold to Charlie and Cathal Harkin, The Rock, Strabane.

The Rock flock also had a successful sale, with their gimmer, by a ram named Top Secret, selling at 4,200gns to E Fraser, Balgowan, Laggan, Newtonmore, while another gimmer, by £21,000 Dalchirla, sold at 2,500gns to Oliver and Sean Brannigan, Glenbeg, Dungannon.

Archie and John MacGregor’s Allanfauld consignment, from Kilsyth, topped at 3,800gns for a gimmer by son of £3,500 Dalchirla, due with a single lamb to £65,000 Crossflatt.

She sold to D McMullan, Maghera, Co Derry.

This one-crop ewe from Eoin Blackwood made 6.500gns. Image: MacGregor Photography

Other gimmers from Allanfauld, by £30,000 McCurdy, made 2,500gns to I McLarty, Little Port, St Fillans, Crieff, and 2,000gns to Finlay Robertson, The Beeches, West Calder.

Reserve champion at the pre-sale show, judged by Nunnerie shepherd Craig Thornborrow, was a gimmer from Ewen Macmillan, Lurg, Fintry.

Sired by £10,000 Loughash and due with twins having been served by £13,000 Greenside, she sold at 3,000gns to D Roberts, Heol Las, Penderyn.

Robert Cockburn, Hill of Errol, Perthshire, sold to a top of 2,200gns for a gimmer by £20,000 Orchilmore, to K McAleer, Pomeroy, Dungannon.

Meanwhile, Mr Cockburn’s pre-sale champion , a gimmer by £26,000 Dalchirla, scanned with twins to £24,000 Dyke, made 2,000gns to E Fraser, Balgowan, Laggan.

The Aberuchill consignment, brought out by Craig Paterson at Comrie, sold to 2,100gns, for a one-crop ewe by £22,000 Auldhouseburn, carrying twins.

She went to Neil and Stuart Barclay’s Harestone flock at Insch.

The Aberuchill team donated the proceeds of their pen number three, a gimmer by £14,000 Crossflatt, to Cancer Research UK, in memory of two employees of the estate, who sadly lost their battle with cancer.

She made 1,000gns to Allan MacGillivray, Archaracle, Argyll.

The first prize ewe at the pre-sale show, a two-crop from Derek Brown and Ben Cluckie’s Waterhead flock, made 2,000gns to Andrew Walker, Cramie, Glen Prosen.

