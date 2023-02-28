‘A very good friend and inspiration to many’: Tributes to Aberdeen trade union stalwart after sudden death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to former Aberdeen GMB union convenor Michael Middleton after his sudden death.

Mr Middleton, better known as Mike, was known for spending many years of his life fighting for members of the GMB Union at Aberdeen City Council.

Now tributes have been paid to him following the announcement of his sudden death.

‘His heart was firm to support the city’

Barney Crockett, Aberdeen’s Labour group leader said: “He was a very good friend, he was a stalwart not only for his union, but for his community and in particular for the city.

“He was a great expert on local history, he was always very entertaining on that topic, but his heart was absolutely firm to support the city and all that it did.

“He was a great inspiration to many and it’s very sad that he’s died.”

Mr Crockett also praised his “outgoing, big personality” which attracted “an awful lot of admiration and friendship”.

Unison Aberdeen City wrote in a Facebook post: “The branch were deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former GMB convenor Mike Middleton.

“Although he represented another union, we often joined forces. Mike will be remembered fondly for his wit and knowledge.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time. He will be missed.”

One person replied: “Mike was an excellent trade unionist. I worked with him for over 12 years and he represented me in a very challenging situation, and for which, I will be forever grateful for his endeavours.

“He’ll be missed by many. Condolences to his family.”

‘No one knew Northfield better’

Another wrote: “Very sad to hear the news of Mike. He had a gentle manner but still got his point of view and the argument over in his very own unique style.

“As an ex-council employee and a former NALGO and union branch secretary and chairman, I had fond memories of working with Mike to better the working conditions of our members.

“My condolences to Mike’s family at this stressful time. Our Aberdeen Trade Union movement has lost one of its greatest fightest and leaders. RIP Mike.”

Northfield Community Centre wrote in a Facebook post: “We at the centre were saddened to hear of the passing of Mike Middleton.

“Mike gave many a talk and ran the history group, no one knew Northfield better.

“He was also involved in community group, sending condolences to his wife Valerie and his family. RIP.”