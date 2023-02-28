‘A very good friend and inspiration to many’: Tributes to Aberdeen trade union stalwart after sudden death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘A very good friend and inspiration to many’: Tributes to Aberdeen trade union stalwart after sudden death

By Chloe Irvine
February 28, 2023, 12:32 pm Updated: February 28, 2023, 6:12 pm
Mike Middleton
Tributes have been paid to former GMB union convener following his sudden death. Picture of Mike Middleton by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Tributes have been paid to former Aberdeen GMB union convenor Michael Middleton after his sudden death.

Mr Middleton, better known as Mike, was known for spending many years of his life fighting for members of the GMB Union at Aberdeen City Council.

Now tributes have been paid to him following the announcement of his sudden death.

‘His heart was firm to support the city’

Barney Crockett, Aberdeen’s Labour group leader said: “He was a very good friend, he was a stalwart not only for his union, but for his community and in particular for the city.

“He was a great expert on local history, he was always very entertaining on that topic, but his heart was absolutely firm to support the city and all that it did.

“He was a great inspiration to many and it’s very sad that he’s died.”

Mr Crockett also praised his “outgoing, big personality” which attracted “an awful lot of admiration and friendship”.

Unison Aberdeen City wrote in a Facebook post: “The branch were deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former GMB convenor Mike Middleton.

“Although he represented another union, we often joined forces. Mike will be remembered fondly for his wit and knowledge.

Mike Middleton. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time. He will be missed.”

One person replied: “Mike was an excellent trade unionist. I worked with him for over 12 years and he represented me in a very challenging situation, and for which, I will be forever grateful for his endeavours.

“He’ll be missed by many. Condolences to his family.”

‘No one knew Northfield better’

Another wrote: “Very sad to hear the news of Mike. He had a gentle manner but still got his point of view and the argument over in his very own unique style.

“As an ex-council employee and a former NALGO and union branch secretary and chairman, I had fond memories of working with Mike to better the working conditions of our members.

“My condolences to Mike’s family at this stressful time. Our Aberdeen Trade Union movement has lost one of its greatest fightest and leaders. RIP Mike.”

Northfield Community Centre wrote in a Facebook post: “We at the centre were saddened to hear of the passing of Mike Middleton.

“Mike gave many a talk and ran the history group, no one knew Northfield better.

“He was also involved in community group, sending condolences to his wife Valerie and his family. RIP.”

