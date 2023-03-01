RNAS show: West Park and Hilton of Culsh win the sheep championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roddy and Hugh Thomson from West Park, Aberfeldy, are never far away from the tickets in the sheep at the Spring Show and this year was no exception.

Winning supreme in the prime hoggs for the brothers, was a pair of home-bred Texel cross Beltex scaling 49kg.

Willie and John Brown, Hilton of Culsh, New Deer, stood reserve with a pair of 46kg home-bred Texel cross hoggs.

They are by a Welsh-bred Texel tup, out of Beltex cross ewes.

The father and son duo also won the breeding sheep championship for a second year in succession with three home-bred pure Cheviots, by Broomhillbank and Humbleheugh sires.

In reserve, was Steven Smith from Sunnyhill Croft, Turriff, with Blue Texel crosses purchased at Huntly.

They are bred out of Cheviot Mule mothers.