Jane Craigie: What next for Scottish agri food trade post-Brexit?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Jane Craigie: What next for Scottish agri food trade post-Brexit?

By Jane Craigie
March 13, 2023, 10:07 am Updated: March 13, 2023, 11:50 am
Jane Craigie recently travelled to Jalisco in Mexico with the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists.
Jane Craigie recently travelled to Jalisco in Mexico with the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists.

Supporters of Brexit promised so much and while we all have our views on what it has delivered, one promise was that it would bring a new era of more open trade with other nations.

As part of my work, I travel, and it’s given me an insight into commonalities on how other countries approach their international agri food trade agreements.

My most recent trip was to Jalisco in Mexico, one of the nation’s most productive states. Jalisco’s many microclimates, resulting from terrain, and altitude, and its subtropical climate, makes it a production powerhouse of everything from dairy, cereals, and corn, to bananas, berries, and avocados.

It makes me ask, what can we take from what these countries do so well and replicate in developing future trade deals for Scotland?

One company we visited, Los Cerritos, an avocado producer, harvests all year round, their seasonality achieved by having orchards at different altitudes, yet all within 30km of one another.

Three themes for long-term trade success

For Mexico, their biggest export market for food and drink is the USA, followed by Canada. Whatever the country, I see three persistent themes underpinning successful long-term trade:

1. Production must meet highest global standards

Firstly, world trade means producing to the highest of global standards, including those with environmental and social emphasis.

Los Cerritos – which works in partnership with a global berry grower, Driscoll’s – is exemplary in how they support their staff – with purpose-built residential units, health and childcare – and their environmental credentials, it is the first production company to achieve Rainforest Alliance accreditation, amongst many other international assurances.

2. Successful trading nations capitalise on the production capabilities

Secondly, successful food trading nations capitalise on the country’s production capabilities, including harnessing seasonality, access to resources and minimising costs of production.

Seafood, such as that available from Scottish Premium Seafood, is key to Scotland’s trade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

For South Africa, international food trade is dominantly in fresh produce; for the US it is commodity crops like corn and soya, and for Scotland it is our red meat, seafood, and whisky.

3. Trade works best with ease of access

Thirdly, trade works best when there’s a win/win ease in accessing markets for both parties – both politically and physically.

For the Dutch, innovation, and highly efficient shipping routes out of ports like Rotterdam help to make it the second largest food trading country in the world, after the USA.

For Mexico, bordering the US means that a truckload of Los Cerritos’ avocados can be across the border and into American supply chains within hours.

There must be deep pride in agrifood sector

What is more variable, and volatile, the world over is the trade-offs both parties need to agree to in negotiations, minefields that the UK is encountering with its forays into developing post-Brexit agreements with the USA and Australia.

Mexico and the USA have their own share of heated political discussions, including the latest, Mexico’s decree to ban the import of GM corn over the coming years, which dominantly comes from the US, and the persistent, complex political ‘football’ concerning the movement of people – legal and illegal – across the Mexican/US border.

What’s clear from what I’ve seen is that the most successful agrifood trade happens only when there is deep pride and belief in a nation’s agrifood sector, shared by policymakers, trade bodies and farmers.

Rural Affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon at the Scottish Agritourism conference in 2021. Image: Scottish Agritourism

That all parties recognise what products are most valuable and respected by a potential trading nation and reaching a binding consensus – including domestically – on what trade-offs everyone is prepared to accept.

But ultimately success comes down to agrifood not being treated as a pawn to be forfeited for the sake of other sectors and people wanting to fight hard to do the deal, with the utmost of diplomacy and the strongest of negotiation.

In my opinion, the best food trading nations I’ve seen are New Zealand, South Africa and the Netherlands, and with Jalisco’s farmers, agribusinesses and political representatives seemed to be working in harmony, with a shared vision, this province has an important future in world food trade.

It makes me ask, what can we take from what these countries do so well and replicate in developing future trade deals for Scotland?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Farming

SALE LEADER: Two-year-old Lyn fetched 8,000gns.
Top-priced working dog sold to America
Cammy Wilson presents the overall award to Nia Hunter from Shetland.
Shetland young farmer wins top title at Lantra Scotland's Awards
There’s never been a better time to consider the future of farming in Scotland says Jenn Stewart.
Jenn Stewart: Food security must remain a focus
The Scottish team includes Hamish Mitchell, Audrey Aiken, Mark Armstrong, David Stewart (Team Manager), William Craig, Rosie Keenan, Calum Shaw.
RHS to welcome Golden Shears competition
Andrew Adam and Lois Scott present the £2,600 cheque to Sheila Whitelaw of the Angus Toy Appeal.
Forfar JAC raises £2,600 for Angus Toy Appeal
Finn Davidson pictured with his reserve champion at Keith Show.
Scottish Dorset breeders to welcome visitors to flocks
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023
North young farmers gear up for international travel
The P&J Farming Breakfast speakers and panel, from left, John Angus (ANM Group), Tom Stewart (Galbraith), Katrina Macarthur (P&J Farming Editor), Grierson Dunlop (Turcan Connell), Martin Rennie (Galbraith), Paul Macaulay (Turcan Connell). Picture by Kenny Elrick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Breakfast briefing success at Thainstone
Cummerton, near Turriff, in Aberdeenshire, extends to 128.5 acres laid out in 11 enclosures.
Productive farms available for sale across Scotland
FABULOUS FURROWS: The spectacular sight of the massed tractors at the Field of Deere speed ploughing event has gone viral, with millions of views on TikTok and YouTube. Pictures by Anne MacPherson and Andrew Stevenson.
Speed ploughs go global as farmers draw the line

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
3
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Dangerous driver spared jail after fleeing scene of crash that left his cousin lying…
4
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jay Main. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief who struck at three homes in one night caught wearing balaclava in stolen…
6
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
2
7
Carmelite Lane has been closed to the public while officers carry out their inquiries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 50, seriously injured in assault in Aberdeen city centre lane
8
A new petrol station could be built beside the AWPR at Stonehaven
Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven
9
John Pirie, popular Aberdeen butcher for more than 40 years.
Daughter’s tribute to Aberdeen butcher, John Pirie of A1 Meats, 89
2
10
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

More from Press and Journal

Some beautifully-sown marigolds ready for pricking out.
Scott Smith: How to start seeds like a pro
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor. Peter Scudamore expects Ahoy Senor to be competitive in next Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup as the finishing touches are put on his preparation. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Gold Senor. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east-owned Ahoy Senor going for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen board will find it hard to ignore Barry Robson - if…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead w/c 13.3.23 Picture shows; New signs at the Loch Ness Centre. Highlands. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Loch Ness Centre makeover will replace 'terrible' signage, new cafe in Inverness and Skye…
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says he has first-team squad 'ready to go to war' for Aberdeen…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes attends an SNP leadership hustings in Edinburgh (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Campbell Gunn: Kate Forbes seems to have a proper plan for Scotland’s future
Ireland's players celebrate as Jack Conan of Ireland scores their third try of the match against Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
Neil Drysdale: Scotland's defeat to Ireland shows mountain Gregor Townsend's men face at Rugby…
To go with story by Simon Warburton. ndustrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre), announcing the appointment of a Annelie du Plessis as new senior business engagement manager to support the growth of the Highlands and Islands? bioeconomy. Picture shows; Annelie du Plessis. Frame. Supplied by Frame Date; Unknown
Who's the boss? Highlands bioeconomy boosted by new appointment, also Rovco and Axis
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds warns rivals Caley Thistle have not given up on promotion chase despite…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Lottery grant Home-Start Aberdeen Picture shows; Home-Start Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Home-Start Aberdeen Date; Unknown
Home-Start Aberdeen can help 65 more local families thanks to lottery grant

Editor's Picks

Most Commented