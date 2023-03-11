Speed ploughs go global as farmers draw the line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Speed ploughs go global as farmers draw the line

By Katrina Macarthur
March 11, 2023, 7:00 am
FABULOUS FURROWS: The spectacular sight of the massed tractors at the Field of Deere speed ploughing event has gone viral, with millions of views on TikTok and YouTube. Pictures by Anne MacPherson and Andrew Stevenson.
FABULOUS FURROWS: The spectacular sight of the massed tractors at the Field of Deere speed ploughing event has gone viral, with millions of views on TikTok and YouTube. Pictures by Anne MacPherson and Andrew Stevenson.

A charity ploughing event held near Inverness has gone viral on TikTok after receiving 1.5 million views from all over the globe.

The event, named Field of Deere, was organised by local farmer Willie Lean, in memory of his nephew Brodie Walker, who passed away in October 2018.

A total of 37 John Deere tractors and ploughs from as far north as Thurso descended on Mr Lean’s 100-acre stubble block of land to take part in a speed ploughing challenge which has raised £7,000 for two children’s charities.

The funds will be equally divided between Mr Lean’s chosen charities – MFR Cash For Kids and CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

Zara Lean with, from left, a young helper, Jodi Hayward and Eilidh Beattie.

Spectators from all over the country and as far south as Edinburgh watched the 37 ploughmen cover a 20-acre field in an impressive 14 minutes, before moving onto a 40-acre field and then a 26-acre block.

The team varied all sizes of tackle, ranging from a 955 compact tractor with a single furrow plough right up to a John Deere 7310R with a Kverneland eight furrow wagon plough.

Impressively, the green and yellow spectacle has reached millions of people all over the world after young farmer Andrew Stevenson, from Banff, posted a video of the event on his TikTok account andy_stevenson.

He posted two other videos which have 50,000 combined views, as well as thousands on his YouTube account named Brangan Farming Photography.

Impressive drone footage from Brangan Farming Photography. 

The marketing team at John Deere have also commented on the event and said they are amazed with the great coverage the event has been given, as well as the fantastic sum of money raised for charity.

They were particularly impressed with the photographs and drone coverage taken by Andrew Stevenson and Anne MacPherson, which included the historic Culloden Viaduct in the background.

Harry Barclay, of Netherton Tractors, which is the main John Deere dealer in the Aberdeenshire and Highland regions, attended the event and said it was ”extremely impressive”.

Organiser Willie Lean, who farms near Croy and Cawdor, said the event was a huge success after being launched for the first time last February.

“The support from the local farming community and those further afield has been very much appreciated,” said Mr Lean.

Spectators from all over the country flocked to the event near Inverness.

“It’s great to have these events and get everyone together. I would like to thank the local businesses for their donations, as well as the local young farmers of Nairn JAC.

“A special mention must go to all the spectators who turned out and donated, and of course the ploughmen who took time away from the farm to come along with their polished tractors and ploughs.”

Mr Lean said the event will be returning in the future and he hopes it will be ”bigger and better than ever”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Cummerton, near Turriff, in Aberdeenshire, extends to 128.5 acres laid out in 11 enclosures.
Productive farms available for sale across Scotland
Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Julie-Ann is working towards a Level 6 Modern Apprenticeship.
The Modern Apprenticeship: Sheep farmer crowned Scotland's Apprentice of the Year
ROUSING: The Royal Highland Show's Hoolie is held in partnership with Farmer's Bash.
More tickets available for RHS Hoolie
A Scottish farmer's field
CAP reform: what you need to know
Growers are advised to be vigilant of yellow rust.
Growers warned of high risk wheat disease
QMS reports it is unusual for market prices to be rising at this time of year. Image: Steve Brown
Numbers tight as prime cattle prices jump 18% on the year
Farmers will benefit from vaccinating sheep. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Sheep farmers encouraged to protect flocks through vaccines and testing
Scottish farms raise fewer than 400,000 cows now - a figure that is 'absolutely tiny' in world terms.
Farmers deliver damning verdict on 'embarrassing' Scottish Government policy
Tulloes Emily won the Clydesdale championship.
Tulloes Emily adds to roll of honours

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
The B9176 remains closed this morning. Image: Google Maps.
Ross-shire road closed overnight following one-vehicle crash
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars…
Some weddings are abroad and so there's the travel to take into account.
Yvie Burnett goes skating in Stockholm and starts saving for a wedding
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
What we learned this week about....Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the…
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented