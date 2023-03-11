Speed ploughs go global as farmers draw the line

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity ploughing event held near Inverness has gone viral on TikTok after receiving 1.5 million views from all over the globe.

The event, named Field of Deere, was organised by local farmer Willie Lean, in memory of his nephew Brodie Walker, who passed away in October 2018.

A total of 37 John Deere tractors and ploughs from as far north as Thurso descended on Mr Lean’s 100-acre stubble block of land to take part in a speed ploughing challenge which has raised £7,000 for two children’s charities.

The funds will be equally divided between Mr Lean’s chosen charities – MFR Cash For Kids and CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

Spectators from all over the country and as far south as Edinburgh watched the 37 ploughmen cover a 20-acre field in an impressive 14 minutes, before moving onto a 40-acre field and then a 26-acre block.

The team varied all sizes of tackle, ranging from a 955 compact tractor with a single furrow plough right up to a John Deere 7310R with a Kverneland eight furrow wagon plough.

Impressively, the green and yellow spectacle has reached millions of people all over the world after young farmer Andrew Stevenson, from Banff, posted a video of the event on his TikTok account andy_stevenson.

He posted two other videos which have 50,000 combined views, as well as thousands on his YouTube account named Brangan Farming Photography.

The marketing team at John Deere have also commented on the event and said they are amazed with the great coverage the event has been given, as well as the fantastic sum of money raised for charity.

They were particularly impressed with the photographs and drone coverage taken by Andrew Stevenson and Anne MacPherson, which included the historic Culloden Viaduct in the background.

Harry Barclay, of Netherton Tractors, which is the main John Deere dealer in the Aberdeenshire and Highland regions, attended the event and said it was ”extremely impressive”.

Organiser Willie Lean, who farms near Croy and Cawdor, said the event was a huge success after being launched for the first time last February.

“The support from the local farming community and those further afield has been very much appreciated,” said Mr Lean.

“It’s great to have these events and get everyone together. I would like to thank the local businesses for their donations, as well as the local young farmers of Nairn JAC.

“A special mention must go to all the spectators who turned out and donated, and of course the ploughmen who took time away from the farm to come along with their polished tractors and ploughs.”

Mr Lean said the event will be returning in the future and he hopes it will be ”bigger and better than ever”.