Productive farms available for sale across Scotland

By Katrina Macarthur
March 11, 2023, 8:00 am
Cummerton, near Turriff, in Aberdeenshire, extends to 128.5 acres laid out in 11 enclosures.
Cummerton, near Turriff, in Aberdeenshire, extends to 128.5 acres laid out in 11 enclosures.

A number of productive farms and almost 500 acres of agricultural land in Scotland has become available to buy as the market gains momentum.

Land agent Galbraith is handling the sale of several good quality landholdings for those keen to expand or who may be looking to purchase a productive farm along with a farmhouse and outbuildings.

Duncan Barrie, partner and head of farm sales and valuations at Galbraith, said: “The farms we currently have offered for sale represent a mix of geographical agricultural areas and includes two mixed farming units in Aberdeenshire, a compact former dairy unit in Ayrshire, and block of grassland and woodland within Dumfries and Galloway.

“As a firm we also have several other properties offering alternative development and amenity potential throughout Scotland and Northern England.”

Located in South Ayrshire is Coldcothill Farm and land at Lochlea, a compact former dairy now run as a beef and sheep enterprise under a Short Limited Duration Tenancy (SLDT) agreement.

Coldcothill Farm is run as a beef and sheep unit under a Short Limited Duration Tenancy (SLDT) agreement.

The traditional farmhouse is set within a steading of predominantly traditional buildings which are surrounded by a versatile block of farmland including woodland extending to 74.75 hectares (184.71 acres). There is a further block of land at Lochlea, located about half a mile south of the farm.

Vacant possession will be available from May 1 2023.

Cummerton is in rural Aberdeenshire in a prime farming area, well known for its productive and fertile land.

The sale includes a three-bedroom farmhouse, along with a range of modern and traditional farm buildings and farmland extending to 52 hectares (128.5 acres) laid out in 11 enclosures.

The land is in good heart having been farmed in an arable and grass rotation in recent years and is highly productive, capable of growing a wide range of crops, including potatoes.

Also on the market is Newlands, lying in a productive area of farmland in central Aberdeenshire.

Newlands is in central Aberdeenshire and is farmed on a cereals and grass rotation.

The farmland extends to 119.3 acres (51 hectares) and is currently farmed on a rotation of spring cereals and grass but has the potential to grow a wide range of crops.

There is a five bedroom farmhouse, a range of traditional farm buildings and an additional area of land extending to 3.76 acres, as well as a derelict stone-built croft, with adjacent land of 4.08 acres, which offers development potential.

In Dumfries and Galloway, the land at Greenhead Farm, extends to approximately 39.51 acres (15.99 hectares) with a mix of silage and grazing land as well as approximately 10.3 acres of woodland.

The grassland is in good heart with one field capable of silage production.

The woodland at Greenhead Farm comprises a mix of mature coniferous species with silver birch lining the boundary and land may be suitable for the erection of a semi-permanent structure for off grid living or similar, subject to the necessary consents.

