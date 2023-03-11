North young farmers gear up for international travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North young farmers gear up for international travel

By Katrina Macarthur
March 11, 2023, 2:00 pm
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023

Several members from SAYFC’s north region will soon be jetting off around the world with the confirmation of places for the International Travel Programme 2023.

Each applicant was placed onto a waiting list before being interviewed either over Zoom or in person at the recent national competitions weekend in Carlisle.

The interviewers had a tough task in whittling down the candidates into a final travelling group, taking into account their reasoning for applying and what they will do to promote the international programme upon their return.

India and Croatia are the two chosen destinations for the group travel which includes 16 applicants on each.

From the north region, Nicole Work from Harray, Ellen Glennie from Vale of Alford, and Beth Douglas from Bower, will head to India, while Lucy McGillivary from Keith and District, and Holly Dickie Moir from Deer and District, have been accepted for Croatia.

Members will also take part in a homestay exchange with other rural youth organisations from around the world including Aimee Gifford from Shetland, who will travel to Ulster.

Sophie Forbes from Nairn JAC has been accepted as part of a group who will participate in the Rural Youth Europe Rally in Austria.

This year’s theme in the rally is Zero Waste, Zero Hunger – Circular Economy to Feed the World.

The association ran interviews for its Agri and Rural Affairs study tour to Canada, which was in high demand after last year’s successful visit to Chile.

John Forbes from Bower, Eve Newlands from Lower Speyside, Scott Dey from Inverurie, and Lewis Gallier from Udny have been accepted for this trip.

