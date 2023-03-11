North young farmers gear up for international travel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several members from SAYFC’s north region will soon be jetting off around the world with the confirmation of places for the International Travel Programme 2023.

Each applicant was placed onto a waiting list before being interviewed either over Zoom or in person at the recent national competitions weekend in Carlisle.

The interviewers had a tough task in whittling down the candidates into a final travelling group, taking into account their reasoning for applying and what they will do to promote the international programme upon their return.

India and Croatia are the two chosen destinations for the group travel which includes 16 applicants on each.

From the north region, Nicole Work from Harray, Ellen Glennie from Vale of Alford, and Beth Douglas from Bower, will head to India, while Lucy McGillivary from Keith and District, and Holly Dickie Moir from Deer and District, have been accepted for Croatia.

Members will also take part in a homestay exchange with other rural youth organisations from around the world including Aimee Gifford from Shetland, who will travel to Ulster.

Sophie Forbes from Nairn JAC has been accepted as part of a group who will participate in the Rural Youth Europe Rally in Austria.

This year’s theme in the rally is Zero Waste, Zero Hunger – Circular Economy to Feed the World.

The association ran interviews for its Agri and Rural Affairs study tour to Canada, which was in high demand after last year’s successful visit to Chile.

John Forbes from Bower, Eve Newlands from Lower Speyside, Scott Dey from Inverurie, and Lewis Gallier from Udny have been accepted for this trip.