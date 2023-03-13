Shetland young farmer wins top title at Lantra Scotland’s Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young farmer from Shetland claimed the overall title at Lantra Scotland’s Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills (Albas).

After an opening address by Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands Mairi Gougeon, social media star and sheep farmer Cammy Wilson presented Nia Hunter with the award.

Nia also picked up the modern apprentice of the year and the agriculture learner of the year titles, along with a Caras awards.

She is an apprentice farmer with A and D Hunter, Scatsa Farm.

The overall runner-up horticulture student was Brodie Linklater, Aberlour.