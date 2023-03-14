Inverness charity sheep dog trials to return this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheep dog trialists are encouraged to take part in a charity sheep dog trial event near Inverness this Saturday.

The competition, due to take place at Knocknagael Farm, Inverness, IV2 6AJ, is raising funds for RNLI (Kessock Lifeboat Station).

It is being organised by Hugh and Marlene Munro, who have been running the charity trials for 34 years in the local area.

Each year, the couple pick a local charity to donate funds to and in the past, have raised as much as £1,050 for The Riding for Disabled Association Highland Group.

The event will commence at 9am and the cost is £5 per dog.

Alan Maclean from Tain, will be tasked with judging and there will also be a raffle.

Spectators can attend the event for free.

All welcome.

