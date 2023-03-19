Young Farmers gear up for Thainstone overwintering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young Farmers gear up for Thainstone overwintering

By Katrina Macarthur
March 19, 2023, 7:59 am Updated: March 19, 2023, 1:02 pm
The event will commence with the show on Thursday at 7pm.
The event will commence with the show on Thursday at 7pm.

Almost 90 cattle will go on show at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ annual Young Farmers’ overwintering competition at Thainstone Centre next week.

The event, held in conjunction with the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC), takes place on Thursday 23 and Friday 24 March, and is sponsored by law firm Ledingham Chalmers.

Over 30 exhibitors from SAYFC’s north region will compete in the competition with purchased animals and home-bred animals which have been overwintered by club members throughout the region.

The 86 entries includes 47 heifers and 39 bullocks which will be judged by Tommy Taylor from Heatheryhall Farm, Biggar.

The objection of the competition is to encourage young farmers to take part in the buying and selling of cattle through the live auction system.

It also gives them the opportunity to practice the art of stockmanship in the tasks of selection, feeding, presenting and practising animals for show and sale.

Exhibitors will be competing for the Calladrum Cup and will participate in categories such as best quality animal, best presented & paraded animal, highest
average daily liveweight gain, highest feeders’ margin, best overwintered animal, the novice award, the junior Young Farmer award and the Young Farmers’ club award.

Last year’s Calladrum Cup winner for the best overwintered animal from Hannah Lorimer of Echt YFC.

Scott Chapman, auctioneer at Aberdeen & Northern Marts said the firm is delighted to see a strong entry forward.

“The exhibitors from clubs across the north have worked hard over the winter months to get stock ready for showing,” he said.

“The overwintering competition provides a platform for young stockmen to show and parade cattle, as well as the opportunity to sell in the live ring.”

At last year’s event, the winner of the Calladrum Cup for the best overwintered animal went to Echt YFC member, Hannah Lorimer from Cadgerford, Kingswells.

This was a Limousin cross heifer bred by Michael Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, which sold back to Mr Robertson for £2,500.

Meanwhile, a top price of £3,200 was paid for a British Blue cross heifer from Garioch YFC member, Finn Christie from Newton of Balquhain, Pitcaple.

This year’s show will take place from 7pm on the Thursday evening and the sale will commence on Friday from 9am.

