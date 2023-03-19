Young Farmers gear up for Thainstone overwintering

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Almost 90 cattle will go on show at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ annual Young Farmers’ overwintering competition at Thainstone Centre next week.

The event, held in conjunction with the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC), takes place on Thursday 23 and Friday 24 March, and is sponsored by law firm Ledingham Chalmers.

Over 30 exhibitors from SAYFC’s north region will compete in the competition with purchased animals and home-bred animals which have been overwintered by club members throughout the region.

The 86 entries includes 47 heifers and 39 bullocks which will be judged by Tommy Taylor from Heatheryhall Farm, Biggar.

The objection of the competition is to encourage young farmers to take part in the buying and selling of cattle through the live auction system.

It also gives them the opportunity to practice the art of stockmanship in the tasks of selection, feeding, presenting and practising animals for show and sale.

Exhibitors will be competing for the Calladrum Cup and will participate in categories such as best quality animal, best presented & paraded animal, highest

average daily liveweight gain, highest feeders’ margin, best overwintered animal, the novice award, the junior Young Farmer award and the Young Farmers’ club award.

Scott Chapman, auctioneer at Aberdeen & Northern Marts said the firm is delighted to see a strong entry forward.

“The exhibitors from clubs across the north have worked hard over the winter months to get stock ready for showing,” he said.

“The overwintering competition provides a platform for young stockmen to show and parade cattle, as well as the opportunity to sell in the live ring.”

At last year’s event, the winner of the Calladrum Cup for the best overwintered animal went to Echt YFC member, Hannah Lorimer from Cadgerford, Kingswells.

This was a Limousin cross heifer bred by Michael Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, which sold back to Mr Robertson for £2,500.

Meanwhile, a top price of £3,200 was paid for a British Blue cross heifer from Garioch YFC member, Finn Christie from Newton of Balquhain, Pitcaple.

This year’s show will take place from 7pm on the Thursday evening and the sale will commence on Friday from 9am.