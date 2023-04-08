Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to judge Scottish National

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire breeder Pat Machray OBE is set to judge the Scottish National Show of Suffolk sheep in May.

Mr Machray, who runs the Middlemuir flock, near Inverurie, will be tasuffsked with judging at Fife Show on Saturday 20 May on the outskirts of Cupar.

The former chief executive and chairman of ANM Group has been a long-standing member of the Scottish Area Branch for many years and has served on its committee.

He has also carried the post of chairman of the North East of Scotland Club and has been a representative on the Suffolk Sheep Society’s council.

The Middlemuir flock was established in 1985 and along with his son Rory, the flock has been recognised this year at the North East of Scotland flock competition.

They won the overall champion flock, together with trophies for the best stock ram lamb with Frongoy Explosion, best ewe lambs and overall female prizes.

Mike Black, chairman of Fife Show, said: “As a show, we are delighted to be welcoming the Scottish Suffolk Area Branch to host their National Show at Fife Show.

“Agricultural shows play such an important role in local communities and to be able to welcome Suffolk breeders from all over Scotland is something we are honoured to do.

“We look forward to the showcase that will be the Suffolk National Show and wish all exhibitors the best of luck.”

Two new classes for young handlers are being introduced to the event, designed to encourage and develop the next generation of breeders to the branch area.

Entries for the show close on Tuesday April 18.

Schedule and entry forms are available online at www.fifeshow.com