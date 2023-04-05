Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lawrie and Symington has announced that it will cease auction sales at its market at Forfar as livestock numbers continue to reduce year on year.

Following a statement made this evening from its directors, the company said it had made the ”sad decision” to commence consultation with staff.

The statement reads: “Forfar market has long provided a valued service to the agricultural community supported by an extremely loyal customer base. However, livestock marketed through Forfar continues to reduce year on year with cattle numbers this year back 30%.

“Although we have identified other potential revenue streams for Forfar, the market’s main income source must be from livestock sales commission and current throughput numbers, coupled with ever increasing operating costs are not sustainable.

“The directors note the loyalty of their Forfar customers, both sellers and buyers and continue to thank them for their support.

“Scottish agriculture has lost so many marts from traditional market towns over the years and we fear that the current downward trend in national livestock numbers will only exacerbate this problem in the future.

“We recognise the history of the market at Forfar and what its closure would mean to the farming community. The board of directors also have a responsibility to their shareholders and have not taken this decision lightly or hastily.

“Our staff remains our priority and it’s important that we work hard to support our Forfar team at this unsettling time.”