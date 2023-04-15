Keith Show judges announced as event moves to weekend format

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith Show judges announced as event moves to weekend format

The two-day event will take place during the first weekend in August.

By Katrina Macarthur
The overall sheep champion shown by Archie Knox from Haddo, Fyvie. Image: Jasperimage
The overall sheep champion shown by Archie Knox from Haddo, Fyvie. Image: Jasperimage

This year will see a new format for the Keith County Show as it moves its event to the first weekend in August.

The two-day event has previously been run on a Sunday and Monday but committee members voted to run the event over a weekend for the first time in many years.

It will take place on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 August at the showground on the edge of the town.

Keith Show moves to a weekend event

The Sunday will remain the family day, while Saturday will become the new Monday for all livestock classes.

Judges have just recently been announced for the beef cattle and sheep sections.

Husband and wife duo Robert and Hazel McNee from Over Finlarg, Tealing, will be tasked with judging the overall championships, with Robert heading up the cattle and Hazel in the sheep.

A ladies day will also take place on Saturday, 29 July in the Keith Show marquee from 2pm to 8pm.

The Saturday will become the new Monday

Livestock judges

Sheep – Blackface – John Shearer; Bluefaced Leicester – Katreen Malone; Suffolk – Richard Henderson; Texel – Robbie Wilson; Charollais – Craig Bacon; Beltex –
Kirsty Morton; Blue Texel – John Graham; Jacob – Paul Calhoun; Zwartbles – Faye Wilkie; Half-Bred and cross – Andrew Morton; AOB – Colin Simpson; Rare and minority – Finlay McIntyre; Dorset – Fiona Harley; Young handlers – Kirsty Morton.

Cattle – Highland Cattle – Jim McKechnie; Aberdeen-Angus – Andrew Adam; Beef Shorthorn – Kenny Mair; Charolais – Jim Muirhead; Limousin and British Blue – Andrew Weir; Simmental – Colin Fordyce; Commercial – Craig Malone; Commercial unhaltered and any other breed – Billy Stewart. Young handlers – Catherine McKechnie.

