Keith Show judges announced as event moves to weekend format

This year will see a new format for the Keith County Show as it moves its event to the first weekend in August.

The two-day event has previously been run on a Sunday and Monday but committee members voted to run the event over a weekend for the first time in many years.

It will take place on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 August at the showground on the edge of the town.

The Sunday will remain the family day, while Saturday will become the new Monday for all livestock classes.

Judges have just recently been announced for the beef cattle and sheep sections.

Husband and wife duo Robert and Hazel McNee from Over Finlarg, Tealing, will be tasked with judging the overall championships, with Robert heading up the cattle and Hazel in the sheep.

A ladies day will also take place on Saturday, 29 July in the Keith Show marquee from 2pm to 8pm.

The Saturday will become the new Monday

Livestock judges

Sheep – Blackface – John Shearer; Bluefaced Leicester – Katreen Malone; Suffolk – Richard Henderson; Texel – Robbie Wilson; Charollais – Craig Bacon; Beltex –

Kirsty Morton; Blue Texel – John Graham; Jacob – Paul Calhoun; Zwartbles – Faye Wilkie; Half-Bred and cross – Andrew Morton; AOB – Colin Simpson; Rare and minority – Finlay McIntyre; Dorset – Fiona Harley; Young handlers – Kirsty Morton.

Cattle – Highland Cattle – Jim McKechnie; Aberdeen-Angus – Andrew Adam; Beef Shorthorn – Kenny Mair; Charolais – Jim Muirhead; Limousin and British Blue – Andrew Weir; Simmental – Colin Fordyce; Commercial – Craig Malone; Commercial unhaltered and any other breed – Billy Stewart. Young handlers – Catherine McKechnie.