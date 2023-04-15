Buchan farming family to host memorial event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire farming family is set to host the final charity stockjudging and social evening in memory of the Press and Journal’s late farming editor Joe Watson.

Organised by NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) New Deer and Turriff branches, the finale event will take place on Friday, May 26 at Auchmaliddie Mains, Maud, by kind permission of Harry and Helen Brown.

The couple, who won the AgriScot Scotch Beef Farm of the Year award in November, farm 750 acres with their young children, Abbie and Murray, who show a keen interest in the livestock.

They run 200 predominantly Limousin cross suckler cows and a further 200 store cattle to finish each year.

Spring barley is also grown for malting.

The organisers plan to raise funds for a local mental health and well-being charity, and are looking to gain as much support as possible.

A stockjudging will take place in the evening, with the winner receiving the Joe Watson Perpetual Trophy, along with various other prizes for runner up winners.

The event will also include a raffle and auction, as well as a BBQ and refreshments sponsored by Norvite.

Lorna Paterson, NFUS north-east regional manager, said she hoped as many people could join in on the evening and support a seriously worthy cause.

“This is always a fantastic event remembering our dearly missed Joe Watson,” she said.

“As this is the very last time we are hosting, we would like to invite donations in advance of the event. These can be in the form of auction items, raffle prizes or indeed a cash sum.

“Mental health and well-being has a huge impact on our agricultural community so all monies raised is going to a worthy cause.”

A specific bank account has been set up to welcome BACS transfers or cheques can be posted to local NFUS branch offices at Keith, Turriff, Thainstone or Laurencekirk, or to committee members.

“We are most grateful for all the support north-east members and agricultural trade partners have shown in the previous years and welcome your ongoing help,” added Ms Paterson.