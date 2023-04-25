£29 million Argyll forest for sale as demand for trees grows

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 2,200-hectare forest in Argyllshire has come to the market for offers over £29 million.

The sale of Glen Shira Forest overlooking Loch Fyne offers a rare opportunity to purchase a high yielding sizeable commercial conifer forest with a mixed age structure.

Believed to be the largest commercial forest to come to the UK market in 2023, it has extensive areas of mature timber ready for felling alongside much younger crops, which will produce income in years to come.

Jon Lambert, partner at selling agent Goldcrest Land and Forestry, said: “Improving timber prices and continued appetite for forestry underpins the market which will lead to competitive bidding for attractive well-priced properties.

“The area has a wonderful pedigree for commercial timber production and we are confident that the property will attract significant interest from the marketplace.”

Glen Shira Forest for sale

Glen Shira Forest also benefits from an extensive, good quality internal forest road network and proximity to timber processors through agreed timber transport routes and the seaports of Ardrishaig and Campbeltown.

It is one of several forests Goldcrest is bringing to the market this spring, including farmland, native planting schemes, broadleaf woodlands and other commercial conifer plantations.

The agency has also launched Inverneill Hill Forest – a compact, second-rotation commercial conifer forest, largely made up of Sitka spruce, on the Mull of Kintyre peninsula.

It extends to 98.29 hectares and is on the market for offers over £995,000.

Mr Lambert added: “Inverneill Hill Forest is a commercial conifer forest with wonderful easterly views across Loch Fyne. High yielding young crops are combined with native broadleaves and areas of open ground which, subject to planning, might provide a site on which to build a house.

“This mixed commercial forest is a very desirable property in a great location and provides a sound long-term commercial investment.”

Mr Lambert that timber prices are firming up, after some softening in the last six months, with expectations of improved pricing through the spring and summer.

“There is interest across all age classes from planting land to young, medium and maturing crops, from a variety of purchasers who continue to see the advantages from a fiscal, ESG and taxation perspective,” he added.

“Prices vary considerably depending on location but we are always surprised by the number and variety of purchasers for smaller properties with high amenity value.”