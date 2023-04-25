Ross Agri Services raises £26,000 for RSABI

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than £26,000 has been raised for rural charity RSABI following Ross Agri Services’ 50th anniversary machinery show held in Aberdeen.

The two-day showcase and black tie dinner was held at the P&J Live to celebrate 50 years of the St Cyrus and Turriff-based machinery firm which was set up in 1972 by Bill and Ethel Ross.

Visitors from all over Scotland flocked to the event which featured a range of agricultural products, Fendt tractors and accompanying implements, demo machines and supplier trade standards.

Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ auctioneer Colin Slessor, led the charity auction at the dinner, contributing to a total of more than £45,000, plus gift aid, raised over the course of the weekend.

Funds have been split between RSABI and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Martin Ross, managing director of Ross Agri Services said: “We’d like to thank all the suppliers who went above and beyond to support us through the entire 12-month planning process for the event.

“It was a fantastic achievement for two really valuable charities making a huge difference to people’s lives.”

A cheque for £22,500 was presented to RSABI’s chief executive Carol McLaren, who extended her heartfelt thanks to Ross Agri on behalf of the charity and to all who attended, supported and donated items and experiences for the auction.

She said: “Our sincere thanks go to all those who contributed in different ways to the fundraising total of over £26,000 with gift aid, and to the team at Ross Agri for choosing to raise funds for RSABI.

“It’s a fantastic sum and will help us to provide vital emotional, practical and financial support to people in Scottish agriculture.”