New SAYFC north region chairman appointed for the next year

A farmer’s daughter from Turriff has been appointed regional chairman for the north of Scotland at the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs (SAYFC).

Sally Mair, of Kinnermit, Turriff, will lead the north area committee for the next 12 months replacing Ross Sutherland YFC member and Orkney native, Sarah Mowat.

Along with her family, Ms Mair works full-time on the family’s beef and sheep farm on the outskirts of Turriff, focusing on pedigree Beef Shorthorns and commercial cattle and sheep.

The 24-year-old previously worked with race horses and travelled to New Zealand in 20187 and 2018.

‘Honoured to be elected’ as SAYFC north region chairman

She is a past club chairman of Turriff and District JAC and a previous district chair of East Aberdeenshire.

“I am honoured to be elected as this year’s north chair and will proudly represent our region going forward,” said Ms Mair.

“Throughout my time with SAYFC, I have gained an enormous amount of friendships and training, and I hope to build on this with the members throughout the year.”

During her time at the helm, Ms Mair hopes to improve communication throughout the association and the north region, and boost member participation at local and national events.

She is particularly looking forward to one of the main events in the calendar – the Grampian Rally, which will be held at New Deer on Saturday 10 June, followed by the Royal Highland Show.

Vice chairman

Joining Ms Mair as the new vice chairman for the region is Beth Douglas of Bower YFC in Caithness.

Having shown a keen interest in farming from a young age, helping her father show commercial cattle across the north show circuit, Beth went on to study agriculture at Craibstone and now works at Pulteney Distillery, producing whisky.

“I have enjoyed every aspect of Young Farmers, both competing and socialising across Scotland,” said Ms Douglas.

“I am really looking forward to working with Sally and the SAYFC team this year and hope I can play a part in encouraging all members to get involved. Stepping outside of your comfort zone can open the door to so many opportunities.”

Other members

Alongside north agri and rural affairs chair, Stephen Allan of Udny JAC, elected members for the year ahead are:

Aberdeen & Kincardine – Selina Gordon, Callum Taylor, Elspeth Walker, Beth Morrison

East Aberdeenshire – Lewis Gallier, Stephen Allan, Natasha Morrison, Aimee Mowat

West Aberdeenshire – Callum Simpson, Sally Glennie, Bruce Walker, Scott Dey

Deveron & Speyside – Iona MacLeod, Brodie Bain, Abbie McGillivray, Scott Duguid

RNI – Ewan MacIver, Alice Cox, Bruce Forbes, Eilish Johnstone

Caithness – John Forbes, Euan Bremner, William Campbell

Orkney – Nicole Work, Declan Fraser, Ellis Kerr, George Low

Shetland – Erin Gibson, Aimee Budge, Nia Hunter, Ayla Leask.