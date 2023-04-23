Aberdeenshire couple receive RNCI award

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Husband and wife duo James and Mandy Stewart of Stewart Agricultural Ltd are this year’s recipients of the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative (RNCI) John Telfer trophy.

Each year, the association presents the award to an individual or organisation which has helped the initiative to achieve its aim of developing a greater understanding of agriculture for children and teachers in the north-east.

The RNCI directors and committee presented the trophy to the couple at the Royal Northern Spring Show at Thainstone Centre and described them as “worthy winners” of the award.

Dedicating their time to school children in the north-east, James and Mandy have been a great support to RNCI’s Countryside Classroom on Wheels which visits schools across the north-east, Moray, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City.

This platform provides an unique educational experience to pupils with a focus on farming, food and countryside.

Stewart Agricultural Ltd is best known for its trailers – a business which was founded in 1988 and operates from its manufacturing facility near Inverurie.

Trailers are sold throughout the UK and abroad by the company’s network of appointed agents.

RNCI routinely provides experiences and education to over 16,000 pupils and organises Food and Farming days in conjunction with the Royal Highland Education Trust and Royal Northern Agricultural Society.