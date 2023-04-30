Idyllic smallholding on Mull for sale

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An attractive smallholding on the Mull of Kintyre with picturesque sea views is now on the market for offers over £400,000.

Low Glenramskill Farm, which is being marketed through rural land agent Galbraith, boasts nine acres of land and has a good range of modern and traditional outbuildings, providing an excellent opportunity for conversion to additional accommodation.

Isla Shaw of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said the situation is secluded and private, with Campbeltown only two miles away.

“This smallholding offers a fantastic opportunity to acquire a farmhouse with land and a range of outbuildings in a delightful setting on the Mull of Kintyre,” said Ms Shaw.

“The property enjoys uninterrupted views over the surrounding countryside and the sea, allowing a smallholding in an idyllic setting. The range of outbuildings could be put to use for a variety of purposes, meaning that this is a property with huge potential.”

The unit benefits from an area of pasture ground currently used for sheep grazing which is located to the north of the farmhouse.

Extending to approximately 3.66 hectares of 9.04 acres, the land is classified by the James Hutton Institute as predominantly Grade 5.2.

Fields are of a good practical size, predominantly enclosed by rylock fencing and accessed via the farm track.

The traditional farmhouse has well-presented accommodation including kitchen, dining room, living room, bathroom, conservatory, three bedrooms and family shower room.

The garden lies to the rear of the property and is mostly laid to lawn with a number of shrubs and trees.

It comes well equipped with both modern and traditional outbuildings, including a stone barn (12.4 m x 6.4m); two byres, measuring (12m x 6.3m) and (24.3 m x 6m); two lean-to’s and two open-sided sheds.

The property is within easy reach of the main road.

There is also an airport a few miles to the north offering daily services to Glasgow International Airport.

In the summer months, a car ferry operates between Campbeltown and Ardrossan south west of Glasgow.