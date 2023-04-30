Idyllic smallholding on Mull for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Idyllic smallholding on Mull for sale

Low Glenramskill Farm is being marketed through rural land agent Galbraith

By Katrina Macarthur
Low Glenramskill Farm is an attractive Mull of Kintyre smallholding with sea views

An attractive smallholding on the Mull of Kintyre with picturesque sea views is now on the market for offers over £400,000.

Low Glenramskill Farm, which is being marketed through rural land agent Galbraith, boasts nine acres of land and has a good range of modern and traditional outbuildings, providing an excellent opportunity for conversion to additional accommodation.

Isla Shaw of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said the situation is secluded and private, with Campbeltown only two miles away.

“This smallholding offers a fantastic opportunity to acquire a farmhouse with land and a range of outbuildings in a delightful setting on the Mull of Kintyre,” said Ms Shaw.

“The property enjoys uninterrupted views over the surrounding countryside and the sea, allowing a smallholding in an idyllic setting. The range of outbuildings could be put to use for a variety of purposes, meaning that this is a property with huge potential.”

The unit benefits from an area of pasture ground currently used for sheep grazing which is located to the north of the farmhouse.

Extending to approximately 3.66 hectares of 9.04 acres, the land is classified by the James Hutton Institute as predominantly Grade 5.2.

The unit includes a traditional farmhouse wit three bedrooms. 

Fields are of a good practical size, predominantly enclosed by rylock fencing and accessed via the farm track.

The traditional farmhouse has well-presented accommodation including kitchen, dining room, living room, bathroom, conservatory, three bedrooms and family shower room.

The garden lies to the rear of the property and is mostly laid to lawn with a number of shrubs and trees.

It comes well equipped with both modern and traditional outbuildings, including a stone barn (12.4 m x 6.4m); two byres, measuring (12m x 6.3m) and (24.3 m x 6m); two lean-to’s and two open-sided sheds.

The property is within easy reach of the main road.

There is also an airport a few miles to the north offering daily services to Glasgow International Airport.

In the summer months, a car ferry operates between Campbeltown and Ardrossan south west of Glasgow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Busy month ahead for the livestock team at Thainstone
Machinery firm teams up with RSABI
RNAS welcomes Good Farming Practice nominations
RHASS reports £1.2 million loss due to escalated costs
Highland estate on the market for offers over £6.57m
Seed potato exports to NI to resume in autumn
Royal Highland Hoolie: Skipinnish announced as Friday headliner
NFUS chief calls on Hollyrood to reject return of lynx
NFU Mutual urging Farmers to protect themselves
New SAYFC north region chairman appointed for the next year

Most Read

1
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
4
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
5
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
6
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
7
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
8
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
9
Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal…
10
Aberdeen’s meet-and-greet team share their recommendations and love of the city ahead of first…

More from Press and Journal

RAB MCNEIL: A view of the sea and the mountains is what I need
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
Passengers evacuated from Orkney ferry after smoke detected in engine room
'I will miss it': Gavin Levey reflects on Aberdeen Women tenure amid search for…
Nino Khan produces authentic Indian condiments in Aberdeen - and has done so for…
Man found with £4,000 of cannabis tried to flee after car was pulled over
Talking Point: Do we need to talk about loneliness more?
Aberdonian Sir Peter Bruce right at the heart of vital battery research
Analysis: Caley Thistle fans daring to dream after Billy Dodds' men write another chapter…
Offshore worker grabbed knife during row with partner

Editor's Picks

Most Commented