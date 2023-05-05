Four new board members in place at Food Standards Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Food Standards Scotland has welcomed four new board members who will help drive the organisation’s work in protecting consumers from food safety risks and promoting healthy eating.

Christina Bichan, Dr Paula Charlesworth, Phillip Couser and Kate Richards, will all serve for four years.

Mr Couser took up the role on November 14 2022, while Mrs Bichan, Dr Charlesworth and Miss Richards began their appointments in April 2023.

Miss Richards, who was a farm vet in Aberdeenshire, said regarding her appointment:

“My interest in public health has been woven through my career as a farm animal vet involved with food production and food hygiene. I have also worked in industry and government in policy and regulatory roles and this mix of experiences drew me to the FSS Board. FSS’s vision of a safe, healthy and sustainable food environment that benefits and protects the health and wellbeing of everyone in Scotland resonates very strongly with my values and beliefs.”

At the April board meeting Alban Denton, who has been involved in many of Scotland’s food businesses over the past 30 years, was appointed as deputy chair for a two-year term