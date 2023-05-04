Forfar Mart finale as farmers wait for news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar Mart finale as farmers wait for news

Lawrie and Symington conducted its final sale in the Angus town on Wednesday

By Katrina Macarthur
Auctioneer Helen Rickard sells for one last time at Forfar under Lawrie and Symington. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lawrie and Symington’s gavel fell for the last time in Forfar Mart on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the firm’s final day trading at the centre this Friday.

An increased number of farmers and buyers gathered at the weekly prime stock sale in hope they might be told some news on the future of the centre but no new announcements were made.

Customers had hoped that a buyer would have been found before now to allow livestock sales to continue uninterrupted, but local Lawrie and Symington director Andrew Steele, said it is likely there will be no sales for a number of weeks going forward.

The last sale took place on Wednesday for prime cattle and sheep. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Steele was still unable to make comment on a prospective buyer who had placed a bid but did say that the company hoped to make an announcement next week.

Livestock farmer Graeme Mather from Brechin, is part of an action group set up by farmers and attended the sale yesterday.

He said: “We had a huge turnout of people today but it was a very sad day for the farmers. We put a lot of stock through the mart and also bought out of the ring. I have been here every Wednesday for years.

“I feel sorry for the staff who have been working hard. The atmosphere has been improving here in the last year.”

Mr Mather said if a new buyer was found for the mart, he would support it.

A busy ringside of farmers and buyers gathered for Lawrie and Symington’s last sale. mage: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, a local farmer – who wished to remain anonymous – said he would be delighted to see auction sales return to Forfar but struggled to see how it would work if the new buyer isn’t another auctioneering company.

He said: “We don’t know for certain but it’s very unlikely that the new prospective buyer is an auction company. I can’t see how farmers would agree amongst themselves to operate the mart with a farmers’ co-operative. I don’t think it would be viable to borrow money to pay a rent for the site either.

“Unfortunately, I think it’s just a sign of the times. Lawrie and Symington have done the dirty on us since the announcement, leaving local customers with very little options. They have been encouraging people to go all the way to Lanark to sell and buy.”

All generations gathered for the final sale, some who had been attending the mart for decades. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Another farmer said that he had been in talks with local butchers who were keen to procure prime cattle directly off the farm but was disappointed that other companies had only been canvassing for store cattle since the announcement.

He said he was surprised that such companies had not been looking to procure the prime stock in the area given the current strong demand.

