Forfar Mart finale as farmers wait for news

Lawrie and Symington’s gavel fell for the last time in Forfar Mart on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the firm’s final day trading at the centre this Friday.

An increased number of farmers and buyers gathered at the weekly prime stock sale in hope they might be told some news on the future of the centre but no new announcements were made.

Customers had hoped that a buyer would have been found before now to allow livestock sales to continue uninterrupted, but local Lawrie and Symington director Andrew Steele, said it is likely there will be no sales for a number of weeks going forward.

Mr Steele was still unable to make comment on a prospective buyer who had placed a bid but did say that the company hoped to make an announcement next week.

Livestock farmer Graeme Mather from Brechin, is part of an action group set up by farmers and attended the sale yesterday.

He said: “We had a huge turnout of people today but it was a very sad day for the farmers. We put a lot of stock through the mart and also bought out of the ring. I have been here every Wednesday for years.

“I feel sorry for the staff who have been working hard. The atmosphere has been improving here in the last year.”

Mr Mather said if a new buyer was found for the mart, he would support it.

Meanwhile, a local farmer – who wished to remain anonymous – said he would be delighted to see auction sales return to Forfar but struggled to see how it would work if the new buyer isn’t another auctioneering company.

He said: “We don’t know for certain but it’s very unlikely that the new prospective buyer is an auction company. I can’t see how farmers would agree amongst themselves to operate the mart with a farmers’ co-operative. I don’t think it would be viable to borrow money to pay a rent for the site either.

“Unfortunately, I think it’s just a sign of the times. Lawrie and Symington have done the dirty on us since the announcement, leaving local customers with very little options. They have been encouraging people to go all the way to Lanark to sell and buy.”

Another farmer said that he had been in talks with local butchers who were keen to procure prime cattle directly off the farm but was disappointed that other companies had only been canvassing for store cattle since the announcement.

He said he was surprised that such companies had not been looking to procure the prime stock in the area given the current strong demand.