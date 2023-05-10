Dumfriesshire farm on the market for offers over £2.45m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dumfriesshire farm on the market for offers over £2.45m

Davidson and Robertson is the selling agent for Upper Mains Farm, near Annan

By Katrina Macarthur
Upper Mains Farm extends to 93.99 hectares or 230.77 acres.
Upper Mains Farm extends to 93.99 hectares or 230.77 acres.

A well managed lowland farm in Dumfriesshire has been placed on the market for offers over £2.45 million.

Situated in the Solway Firth area, Upper Mains Farm, near Annan, has been maintained to an exceptionally high standard and extends to 93.99 hectares or 230.77 acres.

The farm, which is being sold through rural surveyors and consultants Davidson and Robertson, is currently laid to grass with the majority of land ploughable and capable of growing high yielding arable crops.

It lies adjacent to the A75 and is predominantly south facing, with far reaching views across the Solway Firth to the Cumbrian hills.

Maintained to an exceptionally high standard

The land has been classified as grade 3.1 and 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute and is well fenced and stockproof, with a combination of post and wire fencing and hedgerows.

The clean pastures are serviced by mains water and the land is in excellent condition with renewed drainage throughout.

The farm is generally level, with a slight southerly aspect and sits around 53 metres (175 feet) above sea level. All 13 of the fields are of regular shape and are of good size with easy access from the central steading.

Andrew Hamilton from Davidson & Robertson, said Upper Mains is the type of farm that many would dream of, being ring fenced with good quality land that has been maintained to a very high standard.

“This farm offers a range of farming opportunities,” said Mr Hamilton.

A farm ‘many would dream of’ says Andrew Hamilton of Davidson & Robertson

“The new owners of Upper Mains will be able to walk straight in and focus on developing their farming business. The farm will be very appealing to existing farming businesses looking to expand their operations.”

The farm has previously supported 500 breeding ewes and 200 head of store cattle which were bought each year and finished in the farm buildings.

Upper Mains farmhouse is a substantial traditional two-storey, five-bedroom house, under a new slate roof that benefits from a private, good-sized garden and vegetable garden to the south.

The property is serviced by a mains water supply, with a combination of oil and back boiler central heating with drainage to a septic tank.

To the north of the farmhouse lies an excellent range of traditional and modern farm buildings, a range of timber and steel portal framed cattle courts and pens.

