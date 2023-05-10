Dumfriesshire farm on the market for offers over £2.45m

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A well managed lowland farm in Dumfriesshire has been placed on the market for offers over £2.45 million.

Situated in the Solway Firth area, Upper Mains Farm, near Annan, has been maintained to an exceptionally high standard and extends to 93.99 hectares or 230.77 acres.

The farm, which is being sold through rural surveyors and consultants Davidson and Robertson, is currently laid to grass with the majority of land ploughable and capable of growing high yielding arable crops.

It lies adjacent to the A75 and is predominantly south facing, with far reaching views across the Solway Firth to the Cumbrian hills.

The land has been classified as grade 3.1 and 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute and is well fenced and stockproof, with a combination of post and wire fencing and hedgerows.

The clean pastures are serviced by mains water and the land is in excellent condition with renewed drainage throughout.

The farm is generally level, with a slight southerly aspect and sits around 53 metres (175 feet) above sea level. All 13 of the fields are of regular shape and are of good size with easy access from the central steading.

Andrew Hamilton from Davidson & Robertson, said Upper Mains is the type of farm that many would dream of, being ring fenced with good quality land that has been maintained to a very high standard.

“This farm offers a range of farming opportunities,” said Mr Hamilton.

“The new owners of Upper Mains will be able to walk straight in and focus on developing their farming business. The farm will be very appealing to existing farming businesses looking to expand their operations.”

The farm has previously supported 500 breeding ewes and 200 head of store cattle which were bought each year and finished in the farm buildings.

Upper Mains farmhouse is a substantial traditional two-storey, five-bedroom house, under a new slate roof that benefits from a private, good-sized garden and vegetable garden to the south.

The property is serviced by a mains water supply, with a combination of oil and back boiler central heating with drainage to a septic tank.

To the north of the farmhouse lies an excellent range of traditional and modern farm buildings, a range of timber and steel portal framed cattle courts and pens.