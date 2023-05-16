Solway View smashes BRB record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Solway View smashes BRB record

A new record price of 32,000gns was set at Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

By Katrina Macarthur
Kevin Watret and Ali Jackson with the sale leaders at 32,000gns and 30,000gns
Breed records were smashed at the Border British Blue Club’s spring sale in Carlisle when Kevin Watret, Solway View, sold a bull at 32,000gns, before its full sister made 30,000gns.

Harrison and Hetherington sold 48 bulls to average £7,669.79 and 45 bulling heifers at £5,734.16, with a number of the lead priced animals selling to the north and north-east.

Along with stockman Ali Jackson, Mr Watret sold 24 animals to average £9,078 and set a new breed record of 32,000gns for the November 2021 born Solway View Rafa.

He is an ET and the first to be sold from Solway View Milly, which stood champion at the Highland Show and Royal Welsh in 2019.

By Dodou De St Remacle, he stood reserve supreme champion and sold to the judge Nigel Pennie from Wales.

Selling up to Newtonmore with Coul Estate Partnership at Laggan, was November 2021 born Solway View Ria, matching the current female record of 30,000gns.

Supreme champion in the show, she stood inter-breed champion at Stars of the Future, English Winter Fair and reserve female champion at Agri Expo.

The Hendry boys from Heads of Auchinderran, Keith and Craibstone, Deskford, paid 18,000gns for another Solway View Milly ET heifer, this time September 2021 born Solway View Rainbow.

Solway View Rainbow made 18,000gns to the Hendry boys, Keith.

She is the first daughter of the 27,000gns Solway View Odin to be sold.

Another bull from the same home made 13,000gns to Messrs White, County Durham, while a heifer sold for 10,000gns to Messrs Wood & Sons, Shropshire.

The third top price at 20,000gns sold to Messrs Fowlie, Alford.

This was Dragon Blues Rocky, a June 2021 born bull by Nox De L’Orgelot, from GW and K Williams, Wales.

He is bred out of the best cow in the herd, Dragon Blues Kate, and stood reserve junior and reserve male champion.

Iain MacInnes from Scarinish, Isle of Tiree, topped at 12,000gns for Ruaig Power House, when sold to Messrs Fleming, Kelso.

This November 2020 born bull is by Stonebyres Ninja, out of Stonebyres Maya.

Messrs Neill and Partners, Jedburgh, paid 10,000gns for Pendle Rolex, a June 2021-born from AM and E Hartley, Roughlee, Nelson.

Rory Hood from Glenclova at Kirriemuir, paid 7,500gns for Top Side Ronnie from Ross and Elaine Pattinson, Brampton.

He is an August 2021 born ET son bred from Rathlyon Dinah and by Gitan Du Pti’t Mayeur.

Messrs Fleming and Son, Forfar, purchased July 2021 born Littlebank Richie, for 7,000gns from HR and WJ Maudsley, Settle, Yorkshire.

This one is an ET bred from Littlebank Orla and by Sandyvale Jagerbomb.

