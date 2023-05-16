Solway View smashes BRB record

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Breed records were smashed at the Border British Blue Club’s spring sale in Carlisle when Kevin Watret, Solway View, sold a bull at 32,000gns, before its full sister made 30,000gns.

Harrison and Hetherington sold 48 bulls to average £7,669.79 and 45 bulling heifers at £5,734.16, with a number of the lead priced animals selling to the north and north-east.

Along with stockman Ali Jackson, Mr Watret sold 24 animals to average £9,078 and set a new breed record of 32,000gns for the November 2021 born Solway View Rafa.

He is an ET and the first to be sold from Solway View Milly, which stood champion at the Highland Show and Royal Welsh in 2019.

By Dodou De St Remacle, he stood reserve supreme champion and sold to the judge Nigel Pennie from Wales.

Selling up to Newtonmore with Coul Estate Partnership at Laggan, was November 2021 born Solway View Ria, matching the current female record of 30,000gns.

Supreme champion in the show, she stood inter-breed champion at Stars of the Future, English Winter Fair and reserve female champion at Agri Expo.

The Hendry boys from Heads of Auchinderran, Keith and Craibstone, Deskford, paid 18,000gns for another Solway View Milly ET heifer, this time September 2021 born Solway View Rainbow.

She is the first daughter of the 27,000gns Solway View Odin to be sold.

Another bull from the same home made 13,000gns to Messrs White, County Durham, while a heifer sold for 10,000gns to Messrs Wood & Sons, Shropshire.

The third top price at 20,000gns sold to Messrs Fowlie, Alford.

This was Dragon Blues Rocky, a June 2021 born bull by Nox De L’Orgelot, from GW and K Williams, Wales.

He is bred out of the best cow in the herd, Dragon Blues Kate, and stood reserve junior and reserve male champion.

Iain MacInnes from Scarinish, Isle of Tiree, topped at 12,000gns for Ruaig Power House, when sold to Messrs Fleming, Kelso.

This November 2020 born bull is by Stonebyres Ninja, out of Stonebyres Maya.

Messrs Neill and Partners, Jedburgh, paid 10,000gns for Pendle Rolex, a June 2021-born from AM and E Hartley, Roughlee, Nelson.

Rory Hood from Glenclova at Kirriemuir, paid 7,500gns for Top Side Ronnie from Ross and Elaine Pattinson, Brampton.

He is an August 2021 born ET son bred from Rathlyon Dinah and by Gitan Du Pti’t Mayeur.

Messrs Fleming and Son, Forfar, purchased July 2021 born Littlebank Richie, for 7,000gns from HR and WJ Maudsley, Settle, Yorkshire.

This one is an ET bred from Littlebank Orla and by Sandyvale Jagerbomb.