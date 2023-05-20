Joe Watson memorial event: Warm welcome for all at charity event finale

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Final preparations are now underway for the last Joe Watson memorial charity evening at Auchmaliddie Mains near Maud next Friday.

Since the late Press and Journal farming editor passed away in 2014, NFU Scotland’s north-east branch has held events across all of its districts, with the last one to be held next week by the New Deer and Turriff branches.

Hundreds of visitors have flocked to the social evenings over the last few years and thousands of pounds have been donated to local charities including £16,000 alone in 2019.

Joe Watson memorial event finale

This year’s finale will be hosted by the well-known Brown family – Harry, Helen, Abbie and Murray – from Auchmaliddie Mains, home to a quality beef and arable enterprise.

Organisers are encouraging visitors to help remember Mr Watson by attending the event and to raise as much money as possible for a local mental health charity and Fraserburgh Hospital’s Brucklay Ward.

Drew Wilson, chairman of the New Deer branch, highlighted that the event was open to all and not just NFUS members.

“Along with the Browns, we are really looking forward to seeing you all for a family friendly social evening on a well-known Buchan farm,” said Mr Wilson.

“Visitors will be able to take part in the stockjudging which will include some of the finest beasts in the area, as well as a raffle and auction which has attracted some great prizes.

“If possible, we would encourage visitors to register beforehand for catering purposes but we certainly won’t turn you away otherwise. We look forward to seeing you next week.”

Stock judgers will compete for the Joe Watson Perpetual Trophy, along with various other prizes for runner up winners donated by East Coast Viners.

Auction and raffle

The auction and raffle will feature several top lots including two open tickets for next season at Manchester United, one week hire of a 7 series Fendt tractor at Ross Agri and hire of a tractor with front and rear mower from Ravenhill.

Other items include a cottage break accommodating 10 people near Dornoch, donated by ANM Group, and a four ball golf day at Banchory Golf Course.

Organisers will launch an auction bid sheet on Facebook prior to the event for anyone who wishes to place a private bid in advance of Friday May 26 at 5pm.

Food and refreshments have been donated by a number of local suppliers including steaks from Woodhead Bros at Turriff, liquid refreshments from Norvite, ice-cream and crisps from Mackie’s of Scotland and strawberries from Barra Berries and Castleton.

There will also be a competition to guess the combined weight of one of the stockjudging classes, with prize money donated by ABP, Perth.