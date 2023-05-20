Joe Watson memorial event: Warm welcome for all at charity event finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Joe Watson memorial event: Warm welcome for all at charity event finale

The event takes place at Auchmaliddie Mains on Friday May 26

By Katrina Macarthur
Host farmer Harry Brown (far right) with Drew Wilson, left, (New Deer chairman), Iain Taylor (Turriff chairman), Lorna Paterson (NFUS) and Davie Delday (past New Deer chairman). Pictures by Scott Baxter. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 18/05/23
Host farmer Harry Brown (far right) with Drew Wilson, left, (New Deer chairman), Iain Taylor (Turriff chairman), Lorna Paterson (NFUS) and Davie Delday (past New Deer chairman). Pictures by Scott Baxter. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 18/05/23

Final preparations are now underway for the last Joe Watson memorial charity evening at Auchmaliddie Mains near Maud next Friday.

Since the late Press and Journal farming editor passed away in 2014, NFU Scotland’s north-east branch has held events across all of its districts, with the last one to be held next week by the New Deer and Turriff branches.

Hundreds of visitors have flocked to the social evenings over the last few years and thousands of pounds have been donated to local charities including £16,000 alone in 2019.

Joe Watson memorial event finale

This year’s finale will be hosted by the well-known Brown family – Harry, Helen, Abbie and Murray – from Auchmaliddie Mains, home to a quality beef and arable enterprise.

Organisers are encouraging visitors to help remember Mr Watson by attending the event and to raise as much money as possible for a local mental health charity and Fraserburgh Hospital’s Brucklay Ward.

Drew Wilson, chairman of the New Deer branch, highlighted that the event was open to all and not just NFUS members.

“Along with the Browns, we are really looking forward to seeing you all for a family friendly social evening on a well-known Buchan farm,” said Mr Wilson.

“Visitors will be able to take part in the stockjudging which will include some of the finest beasts in the area, as well as a raffle and auction which has attracted some great prizes.

Auchmaliddie Mains, near Maud, is home to a quality beef and arable enterprise. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“If possible, we would encourage visitors to register beforehand for catering purposes but we certainly won’t turn you away otherwise. We look forward to seeing you next week.”

Stock judgers will compete for the Joe Watson Perpetual Trophy, along with various other prizes for runner up winners donated by East Coast Viners.

Auction and raffle

The auction and raffle will feature several top lots including two open tickets for next season at Manchester United, one week hire of a 7 series Fendt tractor at Ross Agri and hire of a tractor with front and rear mower from Ravenhill.

Other items include a cottage break accommodating 10 people near Dornoch, donated by ANM Group, and a four ball golf day at Banchory Golf Course.

Organisers will launch an auction bid sheet on Facebook prior to the event for anyone who wishes to place a private bid in advance of Friday May 26 at 5pm.

Food and refreshments have been donated by a number of local suppliers including steaks from Woodhead Bros at Turriff, liquid refreshments from Norvite, ice-cream and crisps from Mackie’s of Scotland and strawberries from Barra Berries and Castleton.

There will also be a competition to guess the combined weight of one of the stockjudging classes, with prize money donated by ABP, Perth.

