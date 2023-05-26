Union calls for 80% of funding package in direct support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Union calls for 80% of funding package in direct support

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy has written to the Scottish government.

By Katrina Macarthur
Martin Kennedy is NFUS president.
NFU Scotland is calling unequivocally for 80% of the Scottish government’s future support package to continue to be dedicated as direct support to Tiers 1 and 2 under its proposed four-tier agricultural policy.

With £620 million of Scottish agricultural support coming from Westminster, the viability of Scottish agriculture and all it will deliver in the future is dependent on securing an overall support package available for spend within the new system.

However, a critical issue is how that funding is then allocated by Scottish government and its proposed support framework from 2025 onwards to provide conditional payments under 4 tiers: Base, Enhanced, Elective, and Complementary.

The direct support for Scotland’s farmers and crofters adds up to around £550 million per year when delivered primarily through the Basic Payment Scheme, Greening, Voluntary Coupled Support for beef calves and upland sheep and the Less Favoured Areas Support Scheme, but with no certainty beyond 2024.

Total spending figure

The total figure for the Scottish government’s Agriculture and Rural Economy (ARE) spending is equivalent to around £680 million, resulting in 80%  being paid out as direct support.

The union has written to cabinet secretary for rural affairs, land reform and islands Mairi Gougeon MSP to prioritise precious public funding in the future by delivering it as direct support.

NFUS president Martin Kennedy said maintaining direct support funding to farming and crofting businesses across Scotland will protect £3 billion of expenditure in the wider rural economy and more than £3.5 billion of output.

“Quite simply, guaranteeing that existing direct support will be delivered as both conditional area-based and action-based payments, in Tiers 1 and 2 respectively, will ensure farmers and crofters tackle the triple challenge of food, climate and biodiversity head on and will see rural communities thrive,” he said.

Must retain at least 50% of direct support

The union believes that, to achieve the policy objectives relating to food production, climate and biodiversity, we must retain at least 50% of direct support as a base payment in Tier 1, with the levers of effective cross-compliance, as is the case now, doing the work that rules and regulations cannot.

The same principles then extend into the future Tier 2 enhanced measures where the remaining 50% of direct support must be exclusively targeted. This is where direct support will deliver more on climate and nature, building on the foundations of Tier 1 base direct support and incentivising farmers and crofters to do the right things in the right places to deliver the right outcomes.

Mr Kennedy added: “The successes we are all seeking as a nation around food security, climate and nature will require buy-in and commitment from all of Scotland’s farming and crofting businesses.

“Allocating at least 80% of Scotland’s total agricultural budget as direct support payments via Tiers 1 and 2 of the proposed agricultural support framework for Scotland will deliver this.”

