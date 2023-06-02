LG Redwald sets a new standard for high yielding wheats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LG Redwald sets a new standard for high yielding wheats

LG Redwald is a very consistent performer over multiple seasons and regions.

By Katrina Macarthur
LG Redwald has shown consistently high yield potential in both internal and external trials across regions and difficult growing seasons.
Growers will have the option of planting the highest yielding winter wheat on the 2023/24 recommended list this autumn – LG Redwald.

The variety has proven to be a very consistent performer over multiple seasons and regions, producing RL yield scores of 107 for the UK and east, and 109 for the west.

This is driven by LG Redwald’s large biomass, high tillering capacity, and strong agronomics, notably strong Septoria resistance, inherited from its LG Sundance parentage.

Arable technical manager for Limagrain UK, Ron Granger, described LG Redwald as a strong, vigorous variety that has shown consistently high yield potential in both internal and external trials across regions and difficult growing seasons.

“We know bigger biomass varieties tend to be higher yielding and more robust, especially in more challenging seasons, such as 2022,” said Mr Granger.

“The yield potential is very high but you have to get certain criteria right to make the most of it.”

Mr Granger said the variety is best grown on water retentive soils, rather than lighter land prone to drought.

It performs well in either a first or second wheat position, and like LG Sundance, appears to have good tolerance to take-all, although may not suit situations where eyespot is a significant risk.

Early drilling is best avoided as although high yields can still be achieved, drilling early increases the risk of crops becoming too large and hard to manage by the spring.

“LG Redwald is best suited to the standard drilling window of mid-October onwards, and can be drilled up to mid-February if drilling is delayed,” he said.

“For growers in the north, the drilling date can be pulled back to the beginning of October.”

The variety produces more stronger tillers than other varieties, and appears better at retaining those tillers through to harvest, producing more grains per ear than many other varieties.

This tillering capacity affords much more flexibility when it comes to seed rates and may make it a good option to consider for farmers on wider-row drilling systems, with scope to reduce farm standard seed rates by 15-20%.

Mr Granger said that in situations where growth is particularly lush coming out of winter, he suggests there is scope to delay early nitrogen, to help manage canopies and mitigate lodging risk.

Given LG Redwald’s large biomass and taller straw (94 cm), a well-timed split plant growth regulator programme is recommended and will support important cultural methods of managing lodging risk, namely drilling date, and reducing seed rates.

Disease-wise, LG Redwald inherits excellent Septoria resistance from LG Sundance, with a three-year rating of 6.7 – the highest of all soft Group 3 & 4 wheats.

It is also strong against brown rust (6) and has orange wheat blossom midge resistance.

The variety is rated 7 for yellow rust, featuring adult rather than seedling resistance, therefore growers need to monitor young plants closely early in the season and treat crops accordingly where required at T0 or T1 timings.

