Bower YFC crowned Highland Rally winners

More than 160 Young Farmers from the Caithness and Ross, Nairn and Inverness (RNI) districts competed in SAYFC’s Highland Rally at the Black Isle Showground.

Members took part in various competitions held throughout the day including the stockjudging event which included classes of Limousins, Aberdeen-Angus, commercial cattle, Texels, Blue Texels and Blackfaces.

The Hamilton Auction Mart Trophy – awarded annually to the overall top placed club – went to Bower YFC with 96 points, followed by Forss Young Farmers in second place with 73 points and Halkirk Young Farmers in third with 56 points.

In the industrial section, an impressive array of baking, handicrafts and floral art was put forward for the judges, and saw Bower YFC win the Nan Howie Silver Salver for the most points in the baking section with 84 points.

InverRoss Young Farmers and Forss Young Farmers came second equal both with 47 points.

The Press & Journal Rose Bowl for the club with the most points in the industrial section was also won by Bower YFC with 55 points, while second place went to Halkirk Young Farmers with 44 points and third to InverRoss Young Farmers with 41 points.

A total of 161 members from all six clubs participated in the stockjudging held in the morning and saw Bower YFC’s A team of John Forbes, Alistair McCarthy and Jak Murray win with 874 points.

Another team from Bower, this time team C of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Caitlin Coghill stood second with 859 points, followed by Robbie Levack, James Mackay and Rhianna Mackay, of Forss J in third with 857 points.

William Campbell from Bower, was crowned best individual in the stockjudging and winner of the Day Challenge Cup, with the top placed female going to Erin Hewitson, also from the same club.

The practical competitions included digger handling and saw Michael Hunter of Nairn JAC the only member to complete the challenge with no faults.

Halkirk members Lynn Ronaldson and Kris Sutherland, set up a sheep handling system in an impressive time of six minutes and 49 seconds, with the duo’s club finishing up as the overall winner of the practical section with 40 points.

The sports competitions in the afternoon included boys and girls five-a-side football, tossing the sheaf and tug of war, and saw Bower YFC win with 33 points.

Margi Campbell, Highland Rally convener said the competition had attracted a third more members than the organisers had hoped for.

“It was lovely to see so many attendees and it made for a really close and interesting day of competition,” she said.

“We were really thankful for a lovely day weather wise and grateful for the help of so many that made the day run smoothly. Congratulations to Bower on their overall win.”

RESULTS

Industrial – Baking and winner of Nan Howie Silver Salver – 1, Bower YFC; 2 equal, Forss YF and InverRoss YF. Industrial overall most points – P & J Rosebowl – 1, Bower YFC; 2, Halkirk YF; 3, InverRoss YFC. Stockjudging – Team – 1, Bower A (John Forbes, Alistair Macarthy, Jak Murray 874 points); 2, Bower C (Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay, Caitlin Coghill 859 points); 3, Forss J (Robbie Levack, James Mackay, Rhianna Mackay 857 points). Individual – 1, William Campbell (Bower YFC); 2, Murray Mackenzie (Halkirk YF); 3, Erin Hewitson (Bower YFC). Junior – 1, Erin Hewitson (Bower YFC); 2, Benjamin Rodgers (Bower YFC); 3, Tilly Munro (InverRoss YFC). Female – 1, Erin Hewitson (Bower YFC); 2, Tilly Munro (InverRoss YFC); 3, Lena Campbell (Forss YFC). Practical – 1, Halkirk YF; 2, Forss YFC; 3, InverRoss YFC. Sports – 1, Bower YFC; 2, Forss YFC; 3, InverRoss YFC.