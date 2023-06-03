Bower YFC crowned Highland Rally winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Bower YFC crowned Highland Rally winners

The event was held at the Black Isle Showground and attracted more than 160 Young Farmers.

By Katrina Macarthur
Bower Young Farmers Club celebrates the win at the Highland Rally.
Bower Young Farmers Club celebrates the win at the Highland Rally.

More than 160 Young Farmers from the Caithness and Ross, Nairn and Inverness (RNI) districts competed in SAYFC’s Highland Rally at the Black Isle Showground.

Members took part in various competitions held throughout the day including the stockjudging event which included classes of Limousins, Aberdeen-Angus, commercial cattle, Texels, Blue Texels and Blackfaces.

The Hamilton Auction Mart Trophy – awarded annually to the overall top placed club – went to Bower YFC with 96 points, followed by Forss Young Farmers in second place with 73 points and Halkirk Young Farmers in third with 56 points.

In the industrial section, an impressive array of baking, handicrafts and floral art was put forward for the judges, and saw Bower YFC win the Nan Howie Silver Salver for the most points in the baking section with 84 points.

InverRoss Young Farmers and Forss Young Farmers came second equal both with 47 points.

The Press & Journal Rose Bowl for the club with the most points in the industrial section was also won by Bower YFC with 55 points, while second place went to Halkirk Young Farmers with 44 points and third to InverRoss Young Farmers with 41 points.

A total of 161 members from all six clubs participated in the stockjudging held in the morning and saw Bower YFC’s A team of John Forbes, Alistair McCarthy and Jak Murray win with 874 points.

Another team from Bower, this time team C of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Caitlin Coghill stood second with 859 points, followed by Robbie Levack, James Mackay and Rhianna Mackay, of Forss J in third with 857 points.

William Campbell from Bower, was crowned best individual in the stockjudging and winner of the Day Challenge Cup, with the top placed female going to Erin Hewitson, also from the same club.

The practical competitions included digger handling and saw Michael Hunter of Nairn JAC the only member to complete the challenge with no faults.

Halkirk members Lynn Ronaldson and Kris Sutherland, set up a sheep handling system in an impressive time of six minutes and 49 seconds, with the duo’s club finishing up as the overall winner of the practical section with 40 points.

The sports competitions in the afternoon included boys and girls five-a-side football, tossing the sheaf and tug of war, and saw Bower YFC win with 33 points.

Margi Campbell, Highland Rally convener said the competition had attracted a third more members than the organisers had hoped for.

“It was lovely to see so many attendees and it made for a really close and interesting day of competition,” she said.

“We were really thankful for a lovely day weather wise and grateful for the help of so many that made the day run smoothly. Congratulations to Bower on their overall win.”

RESULTS

Industrial – Baking and winner of Nan Howie Silver Salver – 1, Bower YFC; 2 equal, Forss YF and InverRoss YF.  Industrial overall most points – P & J Rosebowl – 1, Bower YFC; 2, Halkirk YF; 3, InverRoss YFC. Stockjudging – Team – 1, Bower A (John Forbes, Alistair Macarthy, Jak Murray 874 points); 2, Bower C (Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay, Caitlin Coghill 859 points); 3, Forss J (Robbie Levack, James Mackay, Rhianna Mackay 857 points). Individual – 1, William Campbell (Bower YFC); 2, Murray Mackenzie (Halkirk YF); 3, Erin Hewitson (Bower YFC). Junior – 1, Erin Hewitson (Bower YFC); 2, Benjamin Rodgers (Bower YFC); 3, Tilly Munro (InverRoss YFC). Female – 1, Erin Hewitson (Bower YFC); 2, Tilly Munro (InverRoss YFC); 3, Lena Campbell (Forss YFC). Practical – 1, Halkirk YF; 2, Forss YFC; 3, InverRoss YFC. Sports – 1, Bower YFC; 2, Forss YFC; 3, InverRoss YFC.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Woodies Juicy ET topped the Beltex offering at 3,000gns.
Pedigree sheep in demand at Borderway Mart
Daniel Whiteford farms at Borewell Farm near Berwick-upon-Tweed.
Aberdeen-Angus breeder raises £27,000 for Ukraine charity
Rose Nash is a rural surveyor with Galbraith.
Scottish beef event returns with sustainability to the fore
The three main challenges that can hold back growth rate at this stage are feed quality and quantity, gut worms and trace elements.
Overcoming the challenges which hold back lamb growth
The new plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.
Yara set to build new global plant
It's likely that UK farmers will suffer as more Australian and New Zealand produce becomes available.
'Damaging' southern hemisphere trade deals go live
ear tag problems
New survey to record livestock ear tag experiences
The impact of forestry is in focus at EU.
Richard Wright: MSPs appose 'green' move to curb farming
LG Redwald has shown consistently high yield potential in both internal and external trials across regions and difficult growing seasons.
LG Redwald sets a new standard for high yielding wheats
Pandemic puppy owners were more likely to be first-time dog owners that may be unaware of the risk to livestock from dogs says NSA.
'Pandemic puppies' result of increased sheep worrying cases