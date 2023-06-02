‘Pandemic puppies’ result of increased sheep worrying cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Pandemic puppies’ result of increased sheep worrying cases

It is estimated that around 3.2 million households in the UK acquired a dog in the first year of the pandemic.

By Katrina Macarthur
Pandemic puppy owners were more likely to be first-time dog owners that may be unaware of the risk to livestock from dogs says NSA.
Pandemic puppy owners were more likely to be first-time dog owners that may be unaware of the risk to livestock from dogs says NSA.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) believes ”pandemic puppies” could be to blame for a spike in sheep worrying attacks by dogs.

Recently released statistics have highlighted a concerning rise in behavioural issues in pet dogs post-Covid as UK sheep farmers face the ongoing stress and worry associated with attacks on their livestock.

Evidence to support this trend comes with figures released by the British Veterinary Association (BVA) suggesting half of UK vets have seen a rise in clients with concerns about their dogs’ increasingly aggressive behaviour.

It is estimated that around 3.2 million households in the UK acquired a dog in the first year of the pandemic known as ‘pandemic puppies.’

Pandemic puppy owners were more likely to be first-time dog owners that may be unaware of the risk to livestock from dogs who are allowed to run off their lead in the countryside, potentially chasing and attacking sheep.

Phil Stocker, NSA chief executive said that with dog ownership increasing so significantly during the pandemic and dog owners unsure of what to do with aggressive behaviour, it’s no surprise the industry is seeing more cases.

Farmers and crofters face the ongoing stress and worry associated with attacks on their livestock.

“Action must be taken to educate people about the responsibilities of dog owners and to strengthen both the law and law enforcement around protecting livestock,” he said.

It’s believed that periods of lockdown may have prevented new dog owners from accessing adequate training and socialisation for their new pets, factors that are crucial in the development of puppies’ future behaviour.

Concerns over dog behaviour were also highlighted in a People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) survey in 2022.

This showed 45% of dog owners had concerns walking their dogs with reasons for this including 11% of dogs not returning on recall, 10% concerned about their dogs’ behaviour during walks and 6% stating their dog was too strong for them.

“With 29% of the UK population now owning a dog there is little surprise sheep farmers are regularly faced with the distress of sheep worrying attacks,” added Mr Stocker.

“As dogs are natural predators they will often follow their instincts to chase sheep if given the opportunity. Chasing and barking as well as a physical attacks can be enough to severely distress sheep with often devastating consequences.

“But this really does not have to be the case. If dogs are kept on a lead and walked at a distance away from sheep the risk is significantly reduced.”

