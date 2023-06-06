Award winning farm to host open evening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award winning farm to host open evening

Mackintosh Farms will welcome visitors to Mains of Buthlaw on Thursday June 8.

By Katrina Macarthur
Mackintosh Farms at Longside near Peterhead were the winner of its 2022 Good Farming Practice award, with the Stronachs from Berryleys in reserve.
The winners of last year’s Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s (RNAS) Good Farming Practice Award are hosting an open evening on Thursday June 8.

Visitors are encouraged to come along to Mackintosh Farms based at Mains of Buthlaw, Peterhead AB42 3AE from 6.3opm.

The business is headed up by father and son James and Fraser Mackintosh, who have diversified into producing equestrian and farming products under the Ugie Valley Feeds brand.

The closing date for this year’s nominations for the prestigious awards is on Wednesday June 14, as well as the society’s annual awards.

These include for services to agriculture, outstanding local services, achiever/contribution under 35 and an unsung hero in the agricultural sector.

Individuals or organisations should submit citations for these awards by June 26.

For further details, please contact Alison Argo via secretary@rnas.info or 07593 227847

The society’s annual general meeting takes place at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie on Thursday June 15 at 8pm.

