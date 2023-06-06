Award winning farm to host open evening

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The winners of last year’s Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s (RNAS) Good Farming Practice Award are hosting an open evening on Thursday June 8.

Visitors are encouraged to come along to Mackintosh Farms based at Mains of Buthlaw, Peterhead AB42 3AE from 6.3opm.

The business is headed up by father and son James and Fraser Mackintosh, who have diversified into producing equestrian and farming products under the Ugie Valley Feeds brand.

The closing date for this year’s nominations for the prestigious awards is on Wednesday June 14, as well as the society’s annual awards.

These include for services to agriculture, outstanding local services, achiever/contribution under 35 and an unsung hero in the agricultural sector.

Individuals or organisations should submit citations for these awards by June 26.

For further details, please contact Alison Argo via secretary@rnas.info or 07593 227847

The society’s annual general meeting takes place at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie on Thursday June 15 at 8pm.