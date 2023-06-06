Rural crime battle talks lead to ideas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Katrina Macarthur
Shadow rural affairs Rachael Hamilton met with conservative MP Greg Smith

Scottish conservative shadow rural affairs secretary Rachael Hamilton has ramped up efforts to tackle rural crime throughout the country.

Ms Hamilton – who says the cost of rural crime recached a staggering £2.6 million in 2021 – met with conservative MP for Buckingham Greg Smith to discuss her plans to introduce a Rural Theft Bill in the Scottish parliament.

Her plans, which may be brought forward via her own Members Bill or via another piece of legislation, would require all new quad bikes and off-road bikes to be fitted with immobilisers and identifying marks to make it harder for them to be stolen.

Mr Smith’s Equipment Theft (Prevention) Bill is currently progressing through both the House of Commons and House of Lords, with a second reading agreed in the Lords last month, now set to be heard by a Lords Committee.

Ms Hamilton said the meeting gave her ”good ideas” to build upon gaining support for her proposals in the same way that he has managed south of the border.

“It was great to have a chance to chat with Greg Smith about how he has brought forward his own bill in the Commons in relation to tackling rural crime,” she said.

“The meeting was positive and constructive and left me with a lot of good ideas to take forward as to how I can gain support for my own plans, in a similar way that Greg has achieved.

“Rural crime is costing our rural economy millions each year which is devastating for them and I am determined to tackle this issue. I was proud to bring forward plans at Scottish Conservative conference for a rural bill that would bring in new measures, which would make it harder for equipment to be stolen.

“Whether I push these changes with a specific bill or through another piece of legislation remains to be seen, but I will continue to liaise closely with key stakeholders and show that we are standing up for our rural communities.”

Ms Hamilton said ”far too often” the SNP-Green government neglect rural areas and those involved feel their concerns – such as the threat of being victims of crime – are always ignored.

Meanwhile, across the border, the NFU, NFU Mutual and representatives from 40 police forces have come together to discuss the growing surge in machinery and equipment thefts, livestock rustling and industrial fly-tipping.

New research from NFU Mutual has revealed the cost of GPS theft in the first four months of 2023 exceeded £500,000, more than double compared to the same period last year.

 

