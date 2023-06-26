Asulox banned in Scotland but England gets go ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asulox banned in Scotland but England gets go ahead

For the past 10 years, Asulox has been approved annually as part of an emergency authorisation process

By Katrina Macarthur
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) now considers that the use of the herbicide does not meet the legislative requirements for emergency authorisation.
A herbicide previously used to control bracken on hills and uplands has been banned this season despite it being granted emergency authorisation in England.

For the past 10 years, Asulox has been approved annually as part of an emergency authorisation process on behalf of the UK administrations by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

But, HSE now considers that the use of the herbicide does not meet the legislative requirements for emergency authorisation which has been agreed by Scottish ministers.

The announcement, which was made on the eve of the Royal Highland Show, has left industry leaders furious and questions will now be asked as to why rules have been bent across the border.

Scottish Conservative Shadow Rural Affairs Secretary Rachael Hamilton MSP said the decision was ”hugely disappointing” and one that will have major ramifications for rural livelihoods and for public health.

“I have repeatedly called on the SNP-Green government to approve the emergency use of Asulox to give our farmers and land managers the most effective tool to control bracken, and stop the spread of ticks which cause Lyme disease,” said Ms Hamilton.

“Instead, it looks as though once again the SNP-Green government have ignored the needs of our rural and remote communities. Their calls for approval have shamefully fallen on deaf ears.”

Speaking at the show yesterday, NFUS president Martin Kennedy said the decision made no sense and that the union is going immediately on matter.

“We need this decision to be reviewed urgently,” said Mr Kennedy,

“In the absence of any other viable alternative, the consequences of the ban, which will consign some of Scotland’s hillside to monocultures of tick-laden nature-depleted bracken has ramifications for farmers, crofters, rural communities, human health, and biodiversity.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon claimed that the Scottish government is acutely aware of the risks associated with uncontrolled bracken and said that the decision was not taken lightly, basing their position on scientific evidence.

“The HSE advice to all four nations of the UK was not to authorise the use of Asulox because of the risks it poses human, animal and environmental health,” said Ms Gougeon.

“Independent advice from the Chief Scientific Adviser and the Expert Committee on Pesticides supported this conclusion, and the Welsh government have confirmed that they too will follow the HSE advice.

“The Scottish government is committed to science based decision making and we have followed the same, well established and evidence based process we always follow for the authorisation of chemicals.”

Ms Gougeon said that support for bracken control through the Agri-Environment Climate Scheme (AECS) continues for 2023.

“Contracts for chemical and mechanical bracken control have been issued from the 2022 round of AECS which commence in 2023,” she added.

“Where contract holders had intended to undertake chemical control, we will offer flexibility to allow mechanical or manual activity.”

