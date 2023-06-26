Scottish and UK governments ‘hiding’ behind one another says NFUS chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish and UK governments ‘hiding’ behind one another says NFUS chief

Martin Kennedy said that the two governments must take responsibility for the uncertainty over Scotland’s future agricultural support budget

By Brian Henderson
Martin Kennedy NFUS
Martin Kennedy NFUS

A call for the Scottish Government and the UK Government to stop using “smoke and mirrors” to avoid taking responsibility for the uncertainty over Scotland’s future agricultural support budget sparked a political row.

Speaking at the Royal Highland Show yesterday, NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy said that the two governments were hiding behind each other on future agricultural funding: “And those stuck in the dark and unable to make long-term plans because of this smokescreen are farmers and crofters.”

Mr Kennedy said that agriculture was a long-term industry which had been tasked with the heavy lifting in delivering on food production and both climate and nature ambitions – but it faced major uncertainties over future funding levels.

He said that given that farmers in England had certainty of funding given through to 2027 the UK Treasury should give a multi-annual commitment equating to at least £620 million for Scotland on funding for agriculture.

He added that in its turn, the Scottish Government should give a commitment to ring fencing that sum to the agricultural budget.

And union policy director, Jonnie Hall added that gaining a commitment on funding levels was probably of greater importance than policy development:

“We can come up with the best policy in the world – but if there is no funding to deliver it then we are on a hiding to nothing.”

But speaking earlier in the day Scotland’s rural affairs secretary, Mairi Gougeon, pointed the finger of blame firmly in the direction of the UK Government, stating that it had refused to give a commitment on the level of future funding:

“Beyond 2025 we have no idea what the budget is going to be,” said Gougeon, who added that since the Bew review had been announced, the administration had tried to to have discussions about future allocations:

“But as of yet these discussions have never taken place despite us continuing to press for them with the UK Government.”

However, also at the show, Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack claimed that the Scottish Government was simply hiding behind excuses: “The Scottish Government currently receives a record block grant from the UK Treasury on a three year basis – and that won’t go backwards, it never has  o it is inconceivable that this will be any less after 2024.

“It is a block grant and it is entirely up to the Scottish government to decide how this is divided up between their various competencies such as agriculture, health, education policing and other areas – they decide how it is allocated.”

