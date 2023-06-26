Changing and improving at Auchernack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Changing and improving at Auchernack

The Strathspey Monitor Farm is run by the Smith family

By Katrina Macarthur
Calum Smith of Auchernack.
Calum Smith of Auchernack.

Becoming a Monitor Farm has highlighted good practice as well as some areas for change and improvement for the Smith family from Auchernack near Grantown-on-Spey.

At the open summer meeting earlier this month, visitors heard about the progress they had made and discussed key farming issues with technical specialists as part of a farm tour.

Malcolm and Sammi, together with son Calum, farm 140 suckler cows and 120 store cattle on the 800-acre unit.

The focus is on store calf production using predominantly Limousin sires.

For ease of management, cattle are overwintered indoors and calving is split, with a third of the herd calving in autumn/winter, and the rest in spring.

An Integrated Land Management Plan, carried out by SAC, highlighted strengths of the farm, including a good reputation for producing high-quality store calves, low borrowings, below average labour costs and excellent use of slurries and manure to reduce inorganic fertiliser application.

It made recommendations to improve resilience and profitability at Auchernack too, with suggestions to graze more of the substantial hill ground, with the dual benefits of enhancing biodiversity and improving carbon capture.

The hill ground was visited by the Monitor Farm’s management group before the meeting to assess its potential.

Nikki Yoxall, head of research for the Pasture for Life organisation, explained that improving diversity on upland farms would benefit pollinators and soil health, improving environmental and financial sustainability.

Specialists from Soil Essentials sampled all productive grass and arable fields, and SRUC analysis highlighted areas which required targeted applications of lime.

The results have allowed the Smiths to focus on fields which are sub-optimal for pH, while Alistair Gordon from Robertsons Crop Services also talked visitors through making efficient use of slurries and manures, something the Smiths are doing well.

Soil organic carbon is high across the farm, highlighting the importance of organic recycling on the fields and good soil management.

This was demonstrated by a carbon audit carried out in spring which showed Auchernack to be a farm that captures more carbon than it produces.

Jane Thomson from Shearwell Data, spoke about the potential to use EID to ‘work smarter rather than harder’ to produce what the market wants.

She said that it would help track individual animal performance, identifying those which work best for the farm and situation, and also enable stock to be sold at the optimum weight.

Malcom said: “We’ve made small adjustments on the basis of our Monitor Farm management group discussions to timing of sales of our calves.

“We’re just getting into the mindset of the need to change and adapt, through advice, data and information and reflection, without changing drastically the system that we have that has got us to where we are, successfully up to now.”

Malcolm is also involved with the Royal Highland Educational Trust (RHET) and visitors at the meeting took part in a charity stockjudging competition, raising £340 for the organisation.

For more information about future meetings and to join the Strathspey Monitor Farm Community Group, visit www.monitorfarms.co.uk or contact Monitor Farm regional adviser Peter Beattie at pbeattie@qmscotland.co.uk, tel 07769 366614, or email monitorfarm@qmscotland.co.uk.

